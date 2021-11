CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Welcome back, Illinois basketball. No, really. Welcome back. In so many ways. The season begins Tuesday at home against Jackson State when the No. 11 Illini will begin Brad Underwood’s fifth season in charge. But zoom out a bit and the portrait of a program firmly back in national conversation becomes clear. A similar feeling existed a year ago when the Illini were the revitalized version of a program that had fallen on hard times and piles of losses.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 14 DAYS AGO