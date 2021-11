Last week, GitHub made a change to how it serves files which was incompatible with Downloader. Since many app projects are hosted on GitHub, this resulted in Downloader displaying an error that read “URL needs authorization” when trying to download files hosted by GitHub. I’ve fixed the issue in Downloader version 1.4.3 and the updated version is already live in the Amazon Appstore for Fire TV devices and the Google Play Store for Android/Google TV devices. In the past, Google absurdly would not allow Downloader to have its built-in browser included by default, even though there are plenty of stand-alone browsers already in the Google Play Store for Android/Google TV devices. I gave it another try this time and Google finally approved Downloader with the browser included, so, as of v1.4.3, the browser plugin is no longer required for Android/Google TV devices.

COMPUTERS ・ 13 DAYS AGO