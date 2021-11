County Regresses to Substantial Transmission of COVID-19; Board of Health Regulation Cites Resumption of Indoor Mask Mandate Starting at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20. Dr. James Bridgers, acting County health officer, notified the Montgomery County Council today that the County returned to “substantial transmission” of COVID-19 based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines. This change means that the Board of Health regulation mandating masks be worn indoors will resume on Saturday, Nov. 20 at 12:01 a.m. According to the Board of Health regulation, if the County’s rate of transmission is measured as substantial for seven consecutive days, the indoor mask mandate returns.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 4 DAYS AGO