Seneca, SC – On Nov. 6, a concerned neighbor conducted a welfare check on an elderly man not seen in weeks. At the home, located in the 200 block of Jennifer Lane, Seneca, South Carolina, the neighbor made the grisly discovery of a decomposing body and called authorities. During the death investigation, authorities made their own discovery – the dead man was 15 Most Wanted fugitive Frederick Cecil McLean who had been on the run for more than 16 years.

SENECA, SC ・ 7 HOURS AGO