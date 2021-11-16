ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Qualcomm, diversifying from mobiles, to supply chips for BMW self-driving cars

By Reuters
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(Reuters) – Qualcomm Inc on Tuesday said that German automaker BMW will use its chips in its next generation of driver-assistance and self-driving systems. San Diego-based Qualcomm is the world’s biggest supplier of chips for mobile phones but has been diversifying its business, with more than a third of its chip...

charlottestar.com

Ford weighs leaving supply chain and buying chips from manufacturers

To address the worldwide shortage of semiconductor chips, Ford Motor Company is looking to purchase chips directly from the world's third-largest foundry, GlobalFoundries Inc. Meanwhile, Ford CEO Jim Farley described the shortage of semiconductors as "the biggest supply shock" in the company's history, while hinting at the firm's focus of far greater involvement in chip manufacturing.
BUSINESS
ksl.com

How one Utah dealer is beating the chip shortage slowing new car availability

This story is sponsored by Volkswagen SouthTowne. Not long ago, cars were relatively simple machines. As recently as the early 2000s, most cars had only a handful of electronic control units, or ECUs as they're referred to. These tiny control units use semiconductor microchips to moderate various functions of the engine and other electronics of the vehicle. Today, vehicles can have dozens of ECUs and even more semiconductor chips.
UTAH STATE
Union Leader

GM, Ford introduce new ways to deal with chip crunch

Detroit automakers General Motors Co. and Ford Motor Co. on Thursday revealed new ways they are working to prevent the current semiconductor shortage they’ve both battled over the last year. GM President Mark Reuss during the virtual Barclays Global Automotive and Mobility Tech Conference revealed a new strategy to “reduce...
BUSINESS
AFP

Apple sues Israeli spyware maker for targeting its users

Apple sued the Israeli spyware maker on Tuesday at the center of the Pegasus surveillance scandal, seeking to block NSO Group from ever again targeting the over one billion iPhones in circulation. The suit from the Silicon Valley giant adds to the trouble facing embattled NSO, which was engulfed in controversy over reports that tens of thousands of activists, journalists and politicians were listed as potential targets of its Pegasus spyware. US authorities just weeks ago blacklisted NSO to restrict exports from American groups over allegations the Israel firm "enabled foreign governments to conduct transnational repression." "To prevent further abuse and harm to its users, Apple is also seeking a permanent injunction to ban NSO Group from using any Apple software, services, or devices," Apple said in a statement announcing the lawsuit filed in US federal court in California.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

Better Buy: Tesla or a 50/50 Split of Lucid and Rivian?

Tesla, Rivian, and Lucid are the three most valuable U.S. automakers. Tesla’s business and growth have never been better. Lucid's initial product has won high praise, and Rivian has some unique advantages. Veteran electric-car stock investors have spent years with limited options. Sure, there have been raw-material plays like lithium...
ECONOMY
aithority.com

Arriver To Support Qualcomm Technology Collaboration With BMW With Vision Perception Software For Automated Driving

Arriver, the ADAS and AD software unit of Veoneer, announces t that, via its existing Master Collaboration Agreement with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., will provide Vision Perception software as part of Qualcomm Technologies’ announcement with BMW to bring the latest advancements in driver assistance technologies, and products of its Snapdragon Ride™ Platform to BMW.
TECHNOLOGY
Trusted Reviews

Qualcomm is simplifying the names of its Snapdragon mobile chips

Qualcomm has announced that it’s changing the naming structure of its Snapdragon chips for smartphones in order to make it easier for customers to understand. While Snapdragon mobile chips previously featured a three-digit number, such as the most recent Snapdragon 888 Plus, the company will move to a new single-digit format going forward.
CELL PHONES
morningbrew.com

Apple eyeing aggressive 2025 debut for self-driving car

You know what they say: death, taxes, and “Apple Car” rumors. The latest on the latter: Bloomberg reports that Apple has an aggressive new internal timeline for Project Titan, its automotive endeavor. Apple reportedly wants to debut a fully driverless electric vehicle by 2025. That’s sooner than the 2026–2028 window...
CARS
techxplore.com

What makes university students steer clear of self-driving cars?

Driverless cars have been expected to revolutionize motoring, with some commentators predicting everyone would be a permanent backseat driver by now. But the uptake has been far slower than anticipated, despite substantial efforts from the likes of Elon Musk and other entrepreneurs in the tech and auto industries to encourage drivers to relinquish control of the wheel.
ELON MUSK
TechSpot

Ford and GM announce plans to develop chips amid ongoing semiconductor shortage

The big picture: The ongoing chip shortage has caused so much trouble for the automotive industry that Detroit’s two biggest names have now decided to step into chip development. Although the initial focus is on strengthening ties with existing chipmakers to deal with near-term shortages, Ford looks to eventually improve supply and gain independence with in-house semiconductor development in the future.
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

Apple's Self-Driving Electric Car To Arrive In 2025

The elusive Apple Car always seems a few years away. Last week we reported that the tech company poached a Tesla engineer, a good sign, but a month ago Apple walked away from talks with China's CATL and BYD for batteries. On Thursday Bloomberg reported some good news, citing secret sources, that say the car could arrive as early as 2025.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Apple Speeds up Self-Driving Car Project

Apple wants to ramp up the development of its electric car with a new focus on making a fully self-driving vehicle, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday (Nov. 18). Sources close to the project told the news agency that the effort — led by new project leader Kevin Lynch, an Apple Watch executive — is focused on making a car with a self-driving system.
TECHNOLOGY
