ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whatcom County, WA

Flood Warning issued for Whatcom by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-11-16 09:37:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-17 09:05:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Whatcom .Steady rain...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Clark, Edwards, Ellis, Finney, Ford, Grant, Gray, Hamilton by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 17:57:00 CST Expires: 2021-11-23 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clark; Edwards; Ellis; Finney; Ford; Grant; Gray; Hamilton; Haskell; Hodgeman; Kearny; Kiowa; Lane; Meade; Morton; Ness; Pawnee; Pratt; Rush; Scott; Seward; Stafford; Stanton; Stevens; Trego RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 030...031...043...044...045...046...061...062...063...064...065 066...074...075...076...077...078...079...080...081...084...085 086...087 AND 088 Gusty southwest winds have diminished early this Tuesday evening and the relative humidity values were rising to greater than 15 percent.
CLARK COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Norfolk, Portsmouth, Virginia Beach by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 23:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-24 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Norfolk, Portsmouth; Virginia Beach FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 expected. * WHERE...In Virginia, Norfolk/Portsmouth, and Virginia Beach. In North Carolina, Western Currituck and Eastern Currituck Counties. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 8 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Southern Campbell, Weston County Plains by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 13:09:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-23 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Southern Campbell; Weston County Plains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 315 AND 317 IN NORTHEAST WY AND FIRE WEATHER ZONES 320, 321, 322, 325, 326, 332, 333, 334, AND 335 IN WESTERN SD .Red Flag conditions are underway in the warned area with RH`s down in the single digits in some areas and winds gusting as high as 50 mph in southern portions of northeast WY, and 25 to 35 mph for the central/southern Black Hills and southern SD generally south of I-90. Conditions will slowly improve this evening as RH`s rise and winds decrease, before a cold front moves through late tonight. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST /6 PM CST/ THIS AFTERNOON FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 315, 317, 320, 321, 322, 325, 326, 332, 333, 334, AND 335 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 315 Southern Campbell, 317 Weston County Plains, 320 Central Black Hills, 321 Southern Black Hills, 322 Fall River County Area, 325 Custer County Plains, 326 Pine Ridge Area, 332 Badlands Area, 333 Bennett County Area, 334 Mellette and Todd Counties and 335 Tripp County. * WINDS...Southwest to West 15 to 25 mph with gusts from 25 to around 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Around 10 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity are producing critical fire weather conditions.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sumas, WA
City
Everson, WA
County
Whatcom County, WA
State
Washington State
Local
Washington Cars
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Okaloosa Inland, Santa Rosa Inland by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2021-11-24 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Okaloosa Inland; Santa Rosa Inland FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Low temperatures in the 33 to 37 degree range, wet bulb temperatures just below freezing, light winds and clear skies could result in frost formation. * WHERE...Santa Rosa Inland and Okaloosa Inland Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Haines Borough and Lynn Canal by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 00:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-25 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1 or visit 511.alaska.gov. Target Area: Haines Borough and Lynn Canal; Taiya Inlet and Klondike Highway WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Skagway, Klondike Highway, Haines, and the Haines Highway. * WHEN...From midnight Tuesday night to 6 AM AKST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Heavy snow will impact holiday travel. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heaviest snow rates will occur Wednesday morning. Increasing temperatures will bring a mix of snow and rain at lower elevations during the day Wednesday and Thursday.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 02:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-24 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Del Norte Interior; Northern Humboldt Interior; Southern Humboldt Interior FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. * WHERE...Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior and Southern Humboldt Interior Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Orange County Inland by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-26 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Orange County Inland; Riverside County Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger District Of The San Bernardino National Forest; San Bernardino County Mountains-Including The Mountain Top And Front Country Ranger Districts Of The San Bernardino National Forest; San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys - The Inland Empire; San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning; Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the Cleveland National Forest GUSTY SANTA ANA WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY WILL CREATE PERIODS OF CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM PST FRIDAY FOR STRONG GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FOR PORTIONS OF THE SAN BERNARDINO MOUNTAINS, RIVERSIDE COUNTY MOUNTAINS, SANTA ANA MOUNTAINS, THE INLAND EMPIRE, INLAND ORANGE COUNTY, AND THE SAN GORGONIO PASS * WIND...Areas of northeast to east winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 50 mph. Isolated gusts to 60 mph below the Cajon and San Gorgonio Passes, and in the favored canyons of the Santa Ana Mountains. * HUMIDITY...Lowest daytime humidity will fall to around 10 percent on Wednesday and around 5 percent on Thursday, then recover slightly to 5 to 10 percent on Friday. Recovery at night will be poor. * TIMING...Gusty winds expected Wednesday morning through late Friday afternoon. Winds will be strongest Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#Nooksack
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Mendocino Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 02:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-24 09:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Mendocino Coast FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Mendocino Coast County. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Ventura County Coastal Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 06:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-25 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Ventura County Coastal Valleys; Ventura County Interior Valleys WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Interior Valleys and Ventura County Coastal Valleys. * WHEN...From 6 AM Wednesday to 6 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Antelope, Boone, Cedar, Knox, Madison, Pierce by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 15:09:00 CST Expires: 2021-11-23 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Antelope; Boone; Cedar; Knox; Madison; Pierce RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PARTS OF NORTHEAST NEBRASKA * Affected Area...In Nebraska, Knox, Cedar, Antelope, Pierce, Boone and Madison. * Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 15 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that ignite will spread rapidly and exhibit extreme behavior. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ANTELOPE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Kootenai, Cabinet Region by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 14:14:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-23 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Kootenai, Cabinet Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches with isolated totals over 3 inches. Patchy freezing rain is possible. * WHERE...Highway 2 Kalispell to Libby, Highway 37 Eureka to Libby, Highway 56 Bull Lake Road, and Highway 93 Eureka to Whitefish. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Ventura County Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-25 03:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-25 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Ventura County Coast WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Ventura County Coast. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 6 PM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Clearwater Mountains, Southern Clearwater Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 16:57:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-24 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Clearwater Mountains; Southern Clearwater Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Patchy freezing rain possible in the lower elevations. * WHERE...Elk River, Highway 11 Pierce to Headquarters, Pierce, Dixie, Elk City, and Highway 12 Lowell to Lolo Pass. * WHEN...From 4 AM Tuesday to 4 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
CLEARWATER COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 14:53:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-23 15:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Green Mountains and Rattlesnake Range HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 3 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON The high wind warning for the central Wyoming mountains is being allowed to expire this afternoon. Wind speeds are decreasing this afternoon with gusts between 30 to 45 mph, though winds gusted as high as 65 mph earlier. A storm system will be moving through the area tonight into Wednesday, bringing more gusty wind and some snow.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Badlands Area, Bennett County Area, Central Black Hills by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 13:09:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-23 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Badlands Area; Bennett County Area; Central Black Hills; Custer County Plains; Fall River County Area; Mellette and Todd Counties; Pine Ridge Area; Southern Black Hills; Tripp County RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 315 AND 317 IN NORTHEAST WY AND FIRE WEATHER ZONES 320, 321, 322, 325, 326, 332, 333, 334, AND 335 IN WESTERN SD .Red Flag conditions are underway in the warned area with RH`s down in the single digits in some areas and winds gusting as high as 50 mph in southern portions of northeast WY, and 25 to 35 mph for the central/southern Black Hills and southern SD generally south of I-90. Conditions will slowly improve this evening as RH`s rise and winds decrease, before a cold front moves through late tonight. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST /6 PM CST/ THIS AFTERNOON FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 315, 317, 320, 321, 322, 325, 326, 332, 333, 334, AND 335 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 315 Southern Campbell, 317 Weston County Plains, 320 Central Black Hills, 321 Southern Black Hills, 322 Fall River County Area, 325 Custer County Plains, 326 Pine Ridge Area, 332 Badlands Area, 333 Bennett County Area, 334 Mellette and Todd Counties and 335 Tripp County. * WINDS...Southwest to West 15 to 25 mph with gusts from 25 to around 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Around 10 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity are producing critical fire weather conditions.
BENNETT COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Box Butte, South Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 16:45:00 CST Expires: 2021-11-23 17:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Box Butte, South Sioux; Pine Ridge, Nebraska National Forest, Oglala National Grasslands; Scotts Bluff National Monument, Wildcat Hills RED FLAG WARNING TO EXPIRE ON TIME AT 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON RED FLAG WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 4 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301, 310, 311, 312, AND 313 Temperatures are beginning to cool and humidity this afternoon is slowly starting to rebound. Therefore...the Red Flag Warnings will be allowed to expire on time at 4 PM.
BANNER COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Glacier Bay by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 00:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-11-24 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Glacier Bay WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON AKST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Glacier Bay. * WHEN...From midnight Tuesday night to noon AKST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact holiday travel. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heaviest snow rates will occur Wednesday morning. Increasing temperatures will bring a mix of snow and rain then a change over to rain during the day Wednesday.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Missoula, Bitterroot Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-23 16:57:00 MST Expires: 2021-11-23 23:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Missoula, Bitterroot Valleys WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Los Angeles County Mountains, Angeles National Forest by NWS

Effective: 2021-11-24 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-11-26 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds and low relative humidity can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution with potential fire ignition sources. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains, Angeles National Forest; Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area; Ventura County Mountains, Los Padres National Forest RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON FOR GUSTY NORTHEAST WINDS AND VERY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY OVER MUCH OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES A moderate to strong Santa Ana wind event will impact much of the warning area starting late Wednesday morning and continuing through much of the day on Friday. Northeast winds will increase starting just after sunrise on Wednesday then peak late Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. Winds will gradually weaken through Saturday but will remain gusty at times. Peak wind gusts between 35 and 55 mph are expected, with isolated gusts to between 60 and 70 mph. Humidities will begin to lower to critical levels on Wednesday afternoon then continue to drop to as low as 2 to 8 percent by Thursday and Friday along with very poor overnight recoveries, especially in mountain areas. The combination very gusty winds and very low relative humidity over a sufficient period of time will create red flag conditions for most of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties, primarily Wednesday through Thanksgiving. Although winds will be weaker on Friday, the very low humidities combined with occasionally gusty northeast winds will continue these critical conditions through Friday afternoon. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM PST FRIDAY FOR GUSTY NORTHEAST WINDS AND VERY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE MOUNTAINS OF LOS ANGELES AND VENTURA COUNTIES * Winds...Northeast 30 to 45 mph with gusts to 60 mph. Isolated gusts up to 70 mph Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. * Relative Humidity...lowering to between 10 and 15 percent on Wednesday then to as low as 2 to 8 percent on Thursday and Friday. Very poor overnight recoveries. * Impacts...If fire ignition occurs, conditions will be favorable for rapid fire spread, long range spotting, and extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and property.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy