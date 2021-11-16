Browning Public Schools closed Tuesday due to wind

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is subpoenaing the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers, going directly after the right-wing groups as well as their leaders. A Tuesday set of subpoenas seeks documents from the extremist and militia groups along with testimony from Henry...
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — The case of three white men charged with murder in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery went to the jury Tuesday after a trial in which prosecutors argued that the defendants provoked the fatal confrontation and defense attorneys insisted their clients acted in self-defense. “You can’t claim...
WASHINGTON — At least 95 percent of federal workers will meet Monday's deadline to have received at least one dose of a Covid vaccine or to request an exemption, according to a senior administration official. Among the 3.5 million federal employees, 90 percent have had at least one shot as...
A Florida judge has exonerated the "Groveland Four" — four Black men who were accused of attacking and raping a White teen at gunpoint in 1949. Bill Gladson, the local state attorney, fought for the men's convictions to be overturned. "We followed the evidence to see where it led us, and it led us to this moment," Gladson said at a news conference Monday.
A New York assemblyman is calling for former Gov. Andrew Cuomo's impeachment following a state report showing Cuomo used top state officials to help draft his book deal during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and was "not fully transparent" about nursing home deaths. Democrat Assemblyman Ron Kim, who lost...
Brian Laundrie died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head and his manner of death was suicide, his family's attorney Steven Bertolino said Tuesday. His human remains were found last month at a Florida reserve after a weeks-long manhunt following the disappearance and death of his fiancee, Gabby Petito.
Comments / 0