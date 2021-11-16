FIVE THOUGHTS: Wake Forest

In a sentence we never imagined we'd type, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons are currently on top of the college football world. Well, not the very top, but they did crack the AP Top 10 for the first time in program history on Sunday (they're ranked 10th), and their former running back Kenneth Walker is now a Heisman frontrunner over at Michigan State. So, yeah, everything is coming up Deacs.
Over the years, ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has repeatedly criticized Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines football program, mocking the Ann Arbor school for their lack of success on a national stage. In somewhat stunning fashion, though, Finebaum is changing his tune. Yes, the ESPN college football analyst...
During his media availability Monday, Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott talked about head coach Dabo Swinney challenging his staff last week to go coach their best game against Wake Forest. (...)
The latest USA Today Sports AFCA coaches rankings have been released. Wake Forest dropped to No. 21. Pitt is up to No. 17. Clemson remains out of the rankings but has the second most votes of the teams outside (...)
The 9-1 Wake Forest Demon Deacons are currently atop the ACC, leading both Clemson and NC State by two games and figure to be the favorite to win the ACC Championship by season’s end. Despite Wake Forest’s rise to college football stardom, Vegas doesn’t like the Demon Deacons’ chances of beating Clemson this weekend.
Clemson (8-3, 6-2 ACC) stayed alive in the Atlantic Division title race by leading wire to wire against No. 10 Wake Forest (9-2, 6-1) on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Here are four sequences that went a long (...)
1.) Wake Forest has one of the top offenses in the country. The Demon Deacons offense, which is fresh off a 53-point, 615-yard outing in a loss to UNC, have been dynamite this year. Wake Forest ranks sixth in the country in total offense at 508.7 yards per game and third in the nation in scoring offense, averaging 44.7 points per game.
Nothing like a grand time in the driving rain, slip-sliding through mud and sopped football-field grass, riding on the shoulders of those who will carry on your legacy as you exit your home stadium forever. And nothing like knowing you have a young, exceptional quarterback to continue the charge into...
What matchup will you be keeping an eye on, for NC State’s advantage?. Essad: Running game. Wake is #121 out of 130 in rushing defense. They are allowing 216 yds/game, and have allowed 17 rush TD’s. State needs Bam and Ricky to go off. I think it plays to their favor the run game has struggled a bit recently, and a lot of attention will be paid to Devin Leary. The run game might cook.
Nearly a year ago to date, Wake Forest traveled to Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill. With six and a half minutes remaining in the third quarter of that game, the Demon Deacons held a 21-point lead; but the team couldn’t hold on — they lost that game. Fast forward to...
College Basketball season is upon us, and we here at Demon Deacon Digest couldn't be more excited. The new-look Deacs have completely revamped their roster, adding weapons all over the court from the 2021 recruiting class, the transfer portal and the international market. This is an article we're going to...
For the final time this regular season, NC State football is hitting the road, and it’s a big one. The Wolfpack, No. 16 in the updated College Football Playoffs poll, will play at No. 11 Wake Forest. The winner will control its destiny in potentially winning the ACC’s Atlantic Division.
A recap of Wake Forest's 77-59 victory against William & Mary on Wednesday in Joel Coliseum. The Deacons set their cruise control by taking off in the first half. Wake Forest streaked to a halftime lead of 46-18, spreading the scoring load. Five players — Daivien Williamson, Jake LaRavia, Alondes Williams, Cam Hildreth and Khadim Sy — all had at least seven points in the first half.
In Wednesday night’s ACC Action, Wake Forest beat William & Mary 77-59 while Florida State took out Penn 105-70. If the Wake score looks semi-close, forget it: the Deacs were up 46-18 at the half. Steve Forbes has nine new players so there’s a lot of work to do but it appears to be well under way.
Our staff answers several critical questions facing NC State heading into tonight's matchup with Wake Forest. To continue reading, you must be a Inside Pack Sports Premium subscriber. Subscribe Try Premium for $1 Log In. Trial only available to users who have never subscribed or participated in a previous trial.
