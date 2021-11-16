ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Maryland mayor charged with posting revenge porn on Reddit

By The Associated Press
CBS 42
CBS 42
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pNS6J_0cyFhvC800

CAMBRIDGE, Md. (AP) — Maryland officials say an Eastern Shore mayor has been charged with distributing revenge porn.

The Office of the State Prosecutor says 32-year-old Cambridge mayor Andrew Bradshaw is accused of posting nude photos of a woman he was no longer in a romantic relationship with using multiple Reddit accounts he created. Bradshaw was arrested Monday and charged with 50 counts of distributing revenge porn and released on his own recognizance.

Bradshaw couldn’t be reached for comment.

E. coli outbreak linked to baby spinach, CDC says

The woman contacted authorities in May after learning that the photos were posted.

She told authorities she had sent the photos to Bradshaw while they were in an intimate relationship and she didn’t give him permission to redistribute them.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Police Officer Charged With Kidnapping & Perjury Over ‘Illegal Traffic Stop’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Prince George’s County grand jury last week indicted a Maryland police officer on several charges tied to what authorities described as an illegal traffic stop, the Office of the State Prosecutor said Tuesday. Phillip Dupree, a Fairmount Heights police officer, is the subject of a 13-count indictment charging him with multiple counts of kidnapping, perjury and misconduct in office related to the August 2019 traffic stop of Torrence Sinclair, according to a copy of the charging document reviewed by WJZ. The indictment accuses Dupree of illegally pulling over Sinclair in Washington, D.C., on or around Aug. 3, 2019,...
FAIRMOUNT HEIGHTS, MD
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cambridge, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Cambridge, MD
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
FanSided

Dodgers foundation releases statement following Kyle Rittenhouse verdict

The Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation has released a statement following the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse case. In a statement released following the delivery of a verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse case in Kenosha, Wisconsin, the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation pledged to continue working for initiatives that will help the community in which it serves.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Revenge Porn#Weather#Cdc#Ap
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha shooting: 5 teens charged with multiple counts

KENOSHA, Wis. - Five teens have been charged with multiple counts after prosecutors say dozens of shots were fired into a Kenosha home on Oct. 16. Combined, the teens are charged with 53 felony and misdemeanor counts stemming from the incident that unfolded near 49th Street and Sheridan Road. The...
KENOSHA, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
hotnewhiphop.com

Tina Lawson Blasts Ahmaud Arbery Defense Attorney As A "Dumb, Evil, Racist Cockroach"

The Kyle Rittenhouse trial has concluded and now people are awaiting the verdict in the Ahmaud Arbery slaying. Ahmaud was out for a run in his Georgia neighborhood with father and son Travis and Gregory McMichael, along with their friend William Bryan in another vehicle, followed the 25-year-old. They confronted him during his jog and later admitted on the stand to shooting Ahmaud without being provoked.
PUBLIC SAFETY
primenewsghana.com

Biden angry after teen cleared of shootings

US President Joe Biden has said he is angry after a teenager who shot dead two men during racial unrest last year in Wisconsin was cleared by a court. The president expressed dismay at the verdict in a written statement although earlier he said he stood by the jury. Kyle...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Ahmaud Arbery: Police told McMichaels Black jogger wasn’t a burglar days before shooting, prosecutor says

The white father and son accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery were told by police that he wasn’t a burglar just days before they chased the Black 25-year-old and shot him dead in the street, according to prosecutors.Senior assistant district attorney Linda Dunikoski said in the prosecution’s opening statements on Friday morning that Gregory McMichael and his son Travis McMichael knew there was no evidence Mr Arbery had stolen anything from a home under construction in the neighbourhood. The prosecutor also shared statements from the suspects where they admitted they did not believe he had stolen anything.“I don’t think the guy...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Capitol rioter sentenced to prison refuses to apologise, saying remorse is a ‘thought crime’

A woman convicted of her role in the 6 January riot at the US Capitol says she has no regrets about her role in the attempted insurrection by supporters of former president Donald Trump as she prepares to go to prison.Jenna Ryan told WFAA in Dallas that she is preparing herself for her time in prison. Ryan was sentenced to 60 days in prison for the Class B misdemeanor of parading, demonstrating or picketing inside a Capitol building. “I’m watching all the YouTube videos on how prison is, how to go to prison, what to do,” she said. She also...
PROTESTS
CBS 42

CBS 42

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy