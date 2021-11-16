ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Justin Fuente out as Virginia Tech head football coach; athletics officials hold briefing

By Colleen Guerry
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 7 days ago

247Sports

Virginia Tech coaching search: Shane Beamer reaffirms commitment to South Carolina after Justin Fuente exit

First-year South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer appears to have no interest in return to his alma mater at this time. Following Virginia Tech's decision to cut ties with Justin Fuente in the middle of his fifth season this week, Beamer — who played for the Hokies, before later coaching under his father Frank Beamer at Virginia Tech — expressed his "love" for the Gamecocks when he was asked about the ACC vacancy.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Virginia Tech coaching search: Sporting News' list of candidates to replace Justin Fuente includes Hugh Freeze

Virginia Tech and head football coach Justin Fuente mutually agreed to part ways this week, ending a five-year marriage two games prior to the end of the 2021 season. The move results in another vacancy within the Power Five coaching ranks. Bill Bender of The Sporting News revealed his early list of candidates who could potentially be targeted by the Hokies. He included several familiar names that seem to pop up when major jobs come open.
NFL
Roanoke Times

The huge financial cost of Virginia Tech’s decision to part ways with coach Justin Fuente

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech faces a huge price tag in moving on from coach Justin Fuente. Tech and Fuente’s camp are still going through final negotiations, but the school expects to pay the coach an $8.75 million buyout for letting him go with three years left on his contract. That was negotiated down from the $10 million the school was on the hook for as part of the contract extension Fuente signed in January 2018.
BLACKSBURG, VA
State
Oklahoma State
247Sports

BREAKING: Justin Fuente, Virginia Tech to split ways

After a 43-31 record at Virginia Tech, Athletic Director Whit Babcock has announced that Head Coach Justin Fuente will be leaving the university. Fuente will be replaced by J.C. Price as the interim coach while a search for the next coach of the Hokies football team begins. “We sincerely appreciate...
VIRGINIA STATE
thecapitalsportsreport.com

Virginia Tech fires Justin Fuente after 5-plus seasons

Virginia Tech head football coach Justin Fuente has been fired on Tuesday morning. He spent five-plus seasons leading the team. As the head coach, he guided the Hokies to a 43-31 record. However, in the past two seasons, he guided the team to a 10-11 record. He has been replaced...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Person
Justin Fuente
Person
Whit Babcock
wfxrtv.com

Fans react to Justin Fuente's swift departure at Virginia Tech

Fans react to Justin Fuente's swift departure at Virginia Tech. Fans react to Justin Fuente's swift departure at Virginia Tech. Christmas tree shortages could bring higher prices. Amherst County Humane Society over capacity. Sen. Warner releases statement on passage on the Infrastructure Bill. Christmas tree shortages and higher prices expected...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

A look at the timeline of Justin Fuente’s career at Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Fuente’s 33 wins in his first four seasons in Blacksburg are the most of any VT head football coach in program history and he accomplished 43-31 record (28-20 ACC) in six seasons; however, that early success did not end well. On Tuesday, Virginia Tech announced the school...
VIRGINIA STATE
#Virginia Tech Football#American Football#Athletics Whit Babcock#The Miami Hurricanes#The Virginia Cavaliers#Acc
rolling out

Deion Sanders hospitalized

Jackson State Tigers head football coach Deion Sanders has been missing from the sideline for his team’s last two games and it’s been revealed that he underwent several surgeries. Sanders, who was also recently recovering from a surgery on his foot, used social media to update his fans that he had several other undisclosed operations but was on the mend.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NewsBreak
College Sports
Americanfootball
Miami Hurricanes
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
rolling out

Deion Sanders reportedly interviewed to leave HBCU for Power 5 program

Coach Prime could be on his way out of historically Black colleges and universities. On Nov. 9, The Fort-Worth Star Telegram reported Deion Sanders is “in the mix” to become the next head coach at TCU, a Power 5 program under the Big 12 Conference. He interviewed for the job on Nov. 8, according to the report. The Power 5 conferences consist of the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC. The source noted to the Texas outlet while the Jackson State coach is in the running, it doesn’t guarantee he’ll get the job or even if he’s a “leading candidate at this point.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
