WATCH: Justin Fuente out as Virginia Tech head football coach; athletics officials hold briefing

Coach Prime could be on his way out of historically Black colleges and universities. On Nov. 9, The Fort-Worth Star Telegram reported Deion Sanders is “in the mix” to become the next head coach at TCU, a Power 5 program under the Big 12 Conference. He interviewed for the job on Nov. 8, according to the report. The Power 5 conferences consist of the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC. The source noted to the Texas outlet while the Jackson State coach is in the running, it doesn’t guarantee he’ll get the job or even if he’s a “leading candidate at this point.”

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO