WATCH: Justin Fuente out as Virginia Tech head football coach; athletics officials hold briefing

Virginia Tech coaching search: Shane Beamer reaffirms commitment to South Carolina after Justin Fuente exit
First-year South Carolina head football coach Shane Beamer appears to have no interest in return to his alma mater at this time. Following Virginia Tech's decision to cut ties with Justin Fuente in the middle of his fifth season this week, Beamer — who played for the Hokies, before later coaching under his father Frank Beamer at Virginia Tech — expressed his "love" for the Gamecocks when he was asked about the ACC vacancy.
Virginia Tech coaching search: Sporting News' list of candidates to replace Justin Fuente includes Hugh Freeze
Virginia Tech and head football coach Justin Fuente mutually agreed to part ways this week, ending a five-year marriage two games prior to the end of the 2021 season. The move results in another vacancy within the Power Five coaching ranks. Bill Bender of The Sporting News revealed his early list of candidates who could potentially be targeted by the Hokies. He included several familiar names that seem to pop up when major jobs come open.
Justin Fuente, football coach for 6 seasons, resigns
Virginia Tech Director of Athletics Whit Babcock announced that Virginia Tech and head football coach Justin Fuente have agreed to part ways.
Roanoke Times
The huge financial cost of Virginia Tech’s decision to part ways with coach Justin Fuente
BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech faces a huge price tag in moving on from coach Justin Fuente. Tech and Fuente’s camp are still going through final negotiations, but the school expects to pay the coach an $8.75 million buyout for letting him go with three years left on his contract. That was negotiated down from the $10 million the school was on the hook for as part of the contract extension Fuente signed in January 2018.
CBS Sports
Virginia Tech, coach Justin Fuente part ways in sixth season: What's next as Hokies begin coaching search
Coach Justin Fuente is out at Virginia Tech before completing his sixth season with the program. The Hokies on Tuesday announced a mutual parting of ways with the coach who led the team to a 43-31 (28-20 ACC) record since 2016. Co-defensive line coach J.C. Price will serve as the...
Roanoke Times
How former Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente found himself to be a ‘man on an island’
BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech’s loss to Syracuse was the tipping point. The Hokies blew a nine-point lead in the final five minutes on Oct. 23 to a Syracuse team that was previously winless in the ACC. The game ended with the few remaining fans at Lane Stadium chanting “fire Fuente” as the teams walked off the field.
247Sports
BREAKING: Justin Fuente, Virginia Tech to split ways
After a 43-31 record at Virginia Tech, Athletic Director Whit Babcock has announced that Head Coach Justin Fuente will be leaving the university. Fuente will be replaced by J.C. Price as the interim coach while a search for the next coach of the Hokies football team begins. “We sincerely appreciate...
thecapitalsportsreport.com
Virginia Tech fires Justin Fuente after 5-plus seasons
Virginia Tech head football coach Justin Fuente has been fired on Tuesday morning. He spent five-plus seasons leading the team. As the head coach, he guided the Hokies to a 43-31 record. However, in the past two seasons, he guided the team to a 10-11 record. He has been replaced...
wfxrtv.com
Fans react to Justin Fuente's swift departure at Virginia Tech
Fans react to Justin Fuente's swift departure at Virginia Tech. Fans react to Justin Fuente's swift departure at Virginia Tech. Christmas tree shortages could bring higher prices. Amherst County Humane Society over capacity. Sen. Warner releases statement on passage on the Infrastructure Bill. Christmas tree shortages and higher prices expected...
WSLS
A look at the timeline of Justin Fuente’s career at Virginia Tech
BLACKSBURG, Va. – Fuente’s 33 wins in his first four seasons in Blacksburg are the most of any VT head football coach in program history and he accomplished 43-31 record (28-20 ACC) in six seasons; however, that early success did not end well. On Tuesday, Virginia Tech announced the school...
With Justin Fuente Out at Virginia Tech, Clemson OC Tony Elliott Among Early Candidates
Virginia Tech sent shockwaves through the ACC at 7:45 a.m. on a Tuesday when it announced the firing of head coach Justin Fuente, who decided not to stick it out for the rest of the season. Aside from the timing, it's not really a shocker that the Hokies decided to...
247Sports
Virginia Tech AD comments on timing of Justin Fuente decision, Hokies’ position in coaching carousel
Virginia Tech football entered the 2021 coaching carousel when the program parted ways with sixth-year head coach Justin Fuente this week. Virginia Tech athletic director Whit Babcock discussed the timing of Fuente’s departure in a Tuesday press conference and whether it was intended to give the Hokies a head start.
Ohio State QB suspended from football team after OVI arrest Friday morning
COLUMBUS — Backup Ohio State quarterback Jack Miller has been suspended from the football team following an arrest on suspicion of OVI Friday morning in Columbus, according to our news partners at WBNS-TV. >>Victim identified in deadly crash involving ex-Raider Henry Ruggs in Las Vegas. State troopers confirmed to the...
Report: Lane Kiffin willing to leave Ole Miss if 1 job opens
Lane Kiffin has a coaching gig in the SEC that many would kill for, but apparently he is willing to leave it if a certain job becomes vacant. Andy Slater of FOX Sports 640 reported on Thursday that Kiffin would be interested in leaving Ole Miss if he had an opportunity to coach at Miami.
Deion Sanders hospitalized
Jackson State Tigers head football coach Deion Sanders has been missing from the sideline for his team’s last two games and it’s been revealed that he underwent several surgeries. Sanders, who was also recently recovering from a surgery on his foot, used social media to update his fans that he had several other undisclosed operations but was on the mend.
Michigan footballl: Paul Finebaum says Jim Harbaugh is no longer the best college football coach in Michigan
In a battle of unbeaten teams, the Michigan State Spartans defeated the Michigan Wolverines by a score of 37-33 Saturday. Heisman Trophy candidate Kenneth Walker rushed the ball 23 times for 197 yards and five touchdowns for the Spartans in the win. During an appearance on ESPN’s SportsCenter Sunday, college...
Deion Sanders reportedly interviewed to leave HBCU for Power 5 program
Coach Prime could be on his way out of historically Black colleges and universities. On Nov. 9, The Fort-Worth Star Telegram reported Deion Sanders is “in the mix” to become the next head coach at TCU, a Power 5 program under the Big 12 Conference. He interviewed for the job on Nov. 8, according to the report. The Power 5 conferences consist of the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC. The source noted to the Texas outlet while the Jackson State coach is in the running, it doesn’t guarantee he’ll get the job or even if he’s a “leading candidate at this point.”
