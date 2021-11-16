ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, WV

Harrison County man indicted on firearms charge

By Jeff Tims
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CLARKSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA – Mark Allen Craig, II, of Lumberport, West Virginia, has admitted to a firearms charge, United States Attorney William J. Ihlenfeld, II announced. Craig, 32, pleaded guilty to one count of...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Harrison County, WV
State
West Virginia State
Harrison County, WV
Government
City
Clarksburg, WV
City
Man, WV
City
Lumberport, WV
Shore News Network

New York Man Sentenced To Over 19 Years’ Imprisonment For Firearms Offenses

SCRANTON- The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Lance Green, age 43, of Bronx, New York, was sentenced on November 19, 2021 to 235 months’ imprisonment followed by three years supervised release by United States District Court Judge Robert D. Mariani, for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Young Houstonian sent to prison for nearly 20 years

HOUSTON – A 24-year-old Houston man has been ordered to federal prison following his convictions on robbery, brandishing and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer Lowery. Dametric Marquise Hunter pleaded guilty Aug. 31. Today, U.S. District Judge Vanessa Gilmore ordered him to serve...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Allen Craig
Shore News Network

Nigerian Email Scammers Sentenced to Combined 22+ Years in Federal Prison

Two Nigerian fraudsters arrested in DOJ’s Operation reWired have been sentenced to a combined 22 ½ years in federal prison, announced acting U.S. Attorney Chad E. Meacham. Opeyemi Abidemi Adeoso, 46, pleaded guilty in June of 2020 to 17 counts of wire fraud, eight counts of money laundering, six counts of use of a false passport, one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering. He was sentenced Thursday by Chief U.S. District Judge Barbara M.G. Lynn to 151 months in federal prison and ordered to pay $9.3 million in restitution.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shore News Network

Suspect charged for stolen gun

Claymont – The Delaware State Police have arrested a Wilmington man after he was acting suspiciously in a local Wawa. Troopers responded to the Wawa, located at 697 Naamans Road, on Friday November 19, 2021 around 2:49 a.m. when an employee phoned 9-1-1 to report a subject acting strange while patronizing the store. The female clerk stated the male was walking in and out of the store spilling coffee and knocking items over. The subject then walked behind the deli counter where the employee was working and she became concerned for her safety when she saw what appeared to be the handle of a firearm sticking out of his pocket.
DELAWARE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firearms#Mark Allen
Shore News Network

New Jersey Armed Robbery Suspect Captured in Maine

Portland, ME – The U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) announces the arrest of Mackenzie Brennan, 24, in Saco, Maine. Brennan was wanted by the New Jersey State Police on an arrest warrant charging Brennan with armed robbery which occurred in 2019. Information was developed by the U.S. Marshals Service that Brennan...
MAINE STATE
Shore News Network

Hanover Man Pleads Guilty to Distribution of Fentanyl, Cocaine, and Marijuana Shipped Through the Mail from California to Maryland

Maryland – Dwight Antonio Pitts, age 47, of Hanover, Maryland, pleaded guilty on November 19, 2021, to charges related to his participation in a drug distribution conspiracy involving large amounts of fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana, shipped through the U.S. Mail from California to Maryland. The guilty plea was announced...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Shore News Network

Decomposing Body Found In South Carolina Home Identified As Most Wanted Fugitive Missing For 16 Years

Seneca, SC – On Nov. 6, a concerned neighbor conducted a welfare check on an elderly man not seen in weeks. At the home, located in the 200 block of Jennifer Lane, Seneca, South Carolina, the neighbor made the grisly discovery of a decomposing body and called authorities. During the death investigation, authorities made their own discovery – the dead man was 15 Most Wanted fugitive Frederick Cecil McLean who had been on the run for more than 16 years.
SENECA, SC
Shore News Network

Brick landlord charged with irresponsible rental of home with ‘crack house’ reputation

BRICK TOWNSHIP, NJ – On Tuesday, October 26th, at just before 9:30 P.M., Street Crime Unit (SCU) Detectives stopped a vehicle for several motor vehicle violations which resulted in the driver, Toni Sisler (33 years old from Camden) being arrested for multiple drug offenses. Detectives discovered approximately 350 wax fold packets of heroin, approximately 10 grams of crack, a small quantity of cocaine, and numerous prescription drugs. Sisler was charged with possession of heroin with intent to distribute, possession of crack with intent to distribute, possession of heroin, crack, cocaine, prescription legend drugs, Suboxone, and drug paraphernalia. She was released on a summons.
BRICK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Shore News Network

Newark teenager charged for violent summer carjacking at the Jersey Shore

On Thursday, June 24, 2021, at approximately 6:46 am, the Stafford Township Police Department received a report of a stolen vehicle out of Long Beach Township. The stolen vehicle was reported as a white Range Rover, traveling west on Route 72. Officers immediately began to respond to the area of...
NEWARK, NJ
Shore News Network

Pennsylvania’s United States Attorney’s Offices and the Pennsylvania Sheriffs’ Association Join Forces to Educate the Traveling Public About Safe Firearms Transport

PHILADELPHIA – United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania Jennifer Arbittier Williams, the United States Attorneys for the Middle and Western Districts of Pennsylvania, and the Pennsylvania Sheriffs’ Association are joining forces this holiday season to educate airline travelers on the safe and proper way to transport firearms and thereby reduce risk and delay to the traveling public.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

65K+
Followers
29K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy