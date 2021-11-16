Harrison County man indicted on firearms charge

Claymont – The Delaware State Police have arrested a Wilmington man after he was acting suspiciously in a local Wawa. Troopers responded to the Wawa, located at 697 Naamans Road, on Friday November 19, 2021 around 2:49 a.m. when an employee phoned 9-1-1 to report a subject acting strange while patronizing the store. The female clerk stated the male was walking in and out of the store spilling coffee and knocking items over. The subject then walked behind the deli counter where the employee was working and she became concerned for her safety when she saw what appeared to be the handle of a firearm sticking out of his pocket.

