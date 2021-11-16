ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
German regulator puts brake on Nord Stream 2 in fresh blow to gas pipeline

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Germany’s energy regulator has suspended the approval process for a major new pipeline bringing Russian gas into Europe, throwing up a new roadblock to the contentious project and driving up regional gas prices. The watchdog said on Tuesday it had temporarily halted the certification process https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/germanys-nord-stream-2-gatekeeper-long-road-until-gas-flows-2021-11-16 because...

