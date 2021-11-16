German regulator puts brake on Nord Stream 2 in fresh blow to gas pipeline

Germans were warned Monday they would be "vaccinated, cured or dead" from Covid-19 by the end of winter, as Europe battles an upsurge in the pandemic that prompted a US travel advisory. "Probably by the end of this winter, as is sometimes cynically said, pretty much everyone in Germany will be vaccinated, cured or dead," German Health Minister Jens Spahn said, as he urged more citizens to get the jab.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 19 HOURS AGO