The Manchester United Red Devils have reportedly engaged in discussions with Real Madrid former manager Zinedine Zidane, as the club looks to turn its fortunes around. According to a report from the Manchester Evening News, current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer might be on the hot seat. Despite the wealth of talent on the club’s roster, Manchester United has struggled this season in the English Premier League.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 DAYS AGO