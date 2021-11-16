ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Arrowheadlines: Chiefs graded an ‘A’ for dominant win over Raiders

By Arrowhead Pride
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat’s more like it. Kansas City got back on track offensively, with Patrick Mahomes finding open...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Grading Raiders rookie class at midseason

We’re at the midseason for the Raiders, so let’s check in with their rookie class, shall we? Please save your “it’s too early to judge” commentary. I know it’s early. But for posterity’s sake, it’s always good to see how things began vs how they ended up. So, here we go.
NFL
USA Today

Chiefs slight road favorites over Raiders in Week 10

The Kansas City Chiefs are back above .500 for the first time since Week 1 with a win over Green Bay Packers in Week 9. They now have a 5-4 record and are right in the thick of the AFC West race, with a prime-time game against the Las Vegas Raiders coming up in Week 10.
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

Arrowheadlines: Despite disappointing start, it is impossible to rule out the Chiefs

What have been the biggest surprises and disappointments of the season?. No NFL team has been more disappointing in 2021 than the Chiefs, who most people penciled in to the Super Bowl but have just barely crawled back above .500 in Week 9. They are still seventh in EPA per drive and 10th in success rate, but the offense has seemed to be going in the wrong direction and remains plagued by turnovers. The defense was gifted a start from Jordan Love instead of Rodgers last Sunday, but is among the league’s worst. The offensive line Kansas City worked hard to upgrade this offseason ranks fifth in pass block win rate, and Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Tyreek Hill are all healthy, so it’s impossible to count the team out entirely. But it’s also evident that there were many other roster issues that went unfixed and that Mahomes’s tendency to go for the big play is manifesting in some negative ways.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
Person
Darrel Williams
Las Vegas Sun

Live coverage: Chiefs humiliate Raiders with blowout win at Allegiant Stadium

DeSean Jackson walked down the home sideline at Allegiant Stadium scowling and cursing, ignoring teammates’ words of encouragement. The newest Raider might as well have been representing the way the team’s fans felt Sunday night as the Chiefs battered them in a 41-14 victory. Gone is Las Vegas’ first-place position...
NFL
ClutchPoints

3 Chiefs takeaways from huge Week 10 win over Raiders

The Kansas City Chiefs broke through in a major way on Sunday night, dismantling the Las Vegas Raiders in a 41-14 rout. The Chiefs have now won three games in a row after a 3-4 start to the season. Despite the struggles up until this point, Kansas City now sits...
NFL
Wichita Eagle

Grading the KC Chiefs’ performance against the Raiders on Sunday Night Football

In one way they looked like the Chiefs of 2018-20, with Patrick Mahomes slinging for 406 yards and five touchdowns. But in beating the Las Vegas Raiders 41-14 on Sunday Night Football, the Chiefs may have been even better because their defense, which has been steadily improving, was terrific once again.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Chiefs#American Football#Tyreek Hill
chatsports.com

Arrowheadlines: Against the Raiders, Mahomes looked calmer and more comfortable

There’s the Patrick Mahomes we know and love. He looked calmer and more comfortable in the pocket on Sunday than he has in weeks and mostly avoided unnecessary scrambling and freelancing. It was clear he prioritized timing and rhythm in the passing game, something that’s been conspicuously absent during his slump, and he consistently dropped back, hit his back foot, and found the open man in the short and intermediate areas. He was content to matriculate the ball down the field, leading Kansas City on five separate scoring drives of eight or more plays. He avoided throwing ill-advised bombs into tight coverage when they weren’t there.
NFL
FanSided

NFL power rankings: KC Chiefs climb after big win over Raiders

Just as you might have expected, the Kansas City Chiefs have taken a leap forward in NFL Power Rankings this week after embarrassing the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 10. Given their three-game winning streak and the complete nature of their victory over Las Vegas, Chiefs Kingdom should feel confident about their favorite team going forward. For those on the outside, however, there are still questions.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ArrowheadReport

Chiefs at Raiders: Preview and Prediction

This Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on the Sunday Night Football stage. The Chiefs are currently 5-4 on the season following a win against an Aaron Rodgers-less Green Bay Packers team, and the Raiders are 5-3 following a stunning upset loss to the New York Giants.
NFL
Yardbarker

Chiefs Looking Like Contenders Again With Win Over Raiders

At 3-4, experts wrote them off as legitimate contenders, making the AFC Championship up for grabs for a new team. But the Chiefs regained their footing with three straight wins. However, they barely survived in the first two victories against the New York Giants and the Green Bay Packers. Yet...
NFL
Arrowhead Pride

VIDEO: Breaking down film from Chiefs’ 41-14 win over Raiders

Every week, the Arrowhead Pride Film Room will be coming to you by way of the Arrowhead Pride YouTube page. Bryan Stewart, Talon Graff and I will be looking at plays from the previous Kansas City Chiefs’ game, breaking down the details and intricacies of those plays. We talked about...
NFL
FanSided

Kansas City Chiefs put AFC on notice with big win over Raiders

The Kansas City Chiefs didn’t just beat the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday night. They put the entire AFC on notice. After weeks of struggles (even in their wins), the Chiefs finally played like a Super Bowl-caliber team en route to a 41 to 17 shellacking of the Raiders. The win put them in sole possession of first place in the AFC West, and perhaps even more importantly, it sent a message to the entire NFL that any reports of the Chiefs’ demise had been greatly exaggerated.
NFL
chatsports.com

90% of Chiefs’ fan base believes following win over Raiders

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Kansas City Chiefs (-2.5) fans — and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts. Kansas City confidence. Whether or not the Chiefs are back might...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy