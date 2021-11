Cleveland, OH – On Friday July 11, 1969, Theodore John Conrad walked into his job at the Society National Bank at 127 Public Square in Cleveland as an ordinary bank teller. He walked out at the end of the day with $215,000 (equivalent to over $1.7 million in 2021) in a paper bag and vanished. Conrad, age twenty, pulled off one of the biggest bank robberies in Cleveland, Ohio history. It was not until the following Monday morning when Conrad failed to report to work, that the bank checked their vault only to find the missing money along with their missing employee. From there Conrad, and the money he stole, had a two-day head start on law enforcement.

