Ohio man admits to selling cocaine

BRICK TOWNSHIP, NJ – On Tuesday, October 26th, at just before 9:30 P.M., Street Crime Unit (SCU) Detectives stopped a vehicle for several motor vehicle violations which resulted in the driver, Toni Sisler (33 years old from Camden) being arrested for multiple drug offenses. Detectives discovered approximately 350 wax fold packets of heroin, approximately 10 grams of crack, a small quantity of cocaine, and numerous prescription drugs. Sisler was charged with possession of heroin with intent to distribute, possession of crack with intent to distribute, possession of heroin, crack, cocaine, prescription legend drugs, Suboxone, and drug paraphernalia. She was released on a summons.
Comments / 6