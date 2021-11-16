ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xpression Camera lets you change your face, background, and clothing in real-time

By Mark Gulino
Gadget Flow
Gadget Flow
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you’re a big fan of Snapchat filters and other face-altering entertainment apps, there’s a new Kickstarter campaign you need to see. Behold the Xpression Camera, a new award-winning app that allows you to transform your digital persona by reimagining your onscreen likeness in real-time. It’s already been featured in a...

thegadgetflow.com

Gadget Flow

Peloton Guide AI-enabled workout camera lets you see yourself exercising on the TV screen

Exercising at home can be challenging with no one there to motivate you or check your form. The Peloton Guide AI-enabled workout camera is the answer to solo fitness sessions. Using it, you can see yourself on the TV screen to check your form and ensure that you’re following your instructor’s moves. In fact, you’ll also be able to see your instructor on the screen to guide you through classes. Moreover, with Movement Tracker, you’ll receive the credit you deserve for following along with the instructor. Best of all, there are hundreds of classes to choose from, so you’ll never get bored. And you can even opt for personalized workout recommendations based on your prior activity to challenge yourself. Finally, when you finish a class, slide the camera to lock it and disable the microphone for privacy inside your home.
TECHNOLOGY
mspoweruser.com

RoundedTB lets you round your taskbar on Windows 11

Change and dissatisfaction can lead to a lot of innovation. Such is the case with the taskbar on Windows 11, which has made many people unhappy, and has resulted in an explosion of apps and utilities to improve it. One such app is RoundedTB, an app designed to make your...
CELL PHONES
techgig.com

These Samsung phones are getting an exclusive Android 12 feature

In India, Samsung has introduced a next-gen 'Scan QR feature' to make payments easier. The Scan QR feature, according to the company, allows users to make QR code payments by opening the camera or selecting the Scan QR code option from the Quick Panel. The new tool aligns with the company's mission of 'Cashless and Digital India,' and it is now available on Samsung Pay compatible devices. To use the option, users must have the most recent software.
CELL PHONES
chromeunboxed.com

Crazy new Google Meet backgrounds fix your lighting in real-time to make it seem like you’re actually there

Nearly six months ago, Google added video backgrounds to Google Meet on the web and mobile, providing users with a more fun way to conceal their actual meeting backdrop, but back then, they were fairly rudimentary. Then, something interesting happened. The product implemented AI and machine learning to automagically fix your camera’s brightness and visibility. This came shortly after the auto-exposure update that greatly helped with some of the issues that users have reported with inconsistent camera quality.
SOFTWARE
The Verge

Instagram will now let you rage shake your phone to report a problem

Instagram head Adam Mosseri said Wednesday that the company has added two new features to improve user experience, including a “rage shake” that will let users report a problem more quickly. If you’re using the app and it isn’t working as it’s supposed to, shake the phone while the app is open, and a pop-up screen will ask, “Did something go wrong?” with space for you to report the issue.
CELL PHONES
Gadget Flow

Logitech POP Keys wireless mechanical keyboard includes 8 customizable emoji keys

Do you love using emojis to add personality to your texts or emails? Then you need the Logitech POP Keys wireless mechanical keyboard, which includes 8 customizable emoji keys. Unleash your personality while making a statement on your desk with this fun computer accessory. The Logitech POP Keys offers a choice of 3 candy-inspired colors—Heartbreaker, Blast, and Daydream—and can pair with up to 3 devices. Additionally, you can switch typing between your devices with a single tap. Moreover, this wireless mechanical keyboard features 12 FN shortcuts for convenience while you’re at work. These shortcuts enable you to snip screen, initiate voice-to-text, and do more at the tap of a button. Finally, this accessory has scooped round keys for smooth typing, and its compact form requires less stretching for enhanced comfort.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Sennheiser PXC 550-II Wireless headphones features Smart Pause to react to your movements

Listen to music exactly where you left off with the Sennheiser PXC 550-II Wireless headphones. Featuring Smart Pause—technology that reacts to your movement—these headphones automatically turn on and play music when unfolded. Moreover, the Sennheiser PXC 550-II Wireless removes background noise with ANC to constantly adjust the volume to your surroundings. They’re even compatible with voice assistants such as Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant via the Voice Assistant Button. Furthermore, wear these over-ear headphones during your commute, workouts, or to answer important phone calls. In fact, the 3 integrated microphones enhance speech clarity, so a word never goes unmissed. Finally, no matter your destination, the 30-hour battery life provides extended entertainment. All the while, the ergonomic design and rotating earcups provide the perfect fit for your ears.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Keychron M1 Ultra-Light Optical Mouse features programmable keys for custom functions

Customize the Keychron M1 Ultra-Light Optical Mouse by altering the key commands to suit your needs as well as adding macros to add custom functions. Spending time at your computer can be tiresome on your hands and fingers, that’s why this accessory only weighs 69 grams. This lightweight design offers plenty of flexibility and effortlessness for extended use. Moreover, the Keychron M1 Ultra-Light Optical Mouse has built-in RBG lights that match any mood with just 1 click. In fact, you can change these lights without any driver or software required. Furthermore, the cable provides long-term use while offering stability to not affect the mouse’s movements. Finally, it includes a PWM3389 sensor chip with up to 16,000 DPI and 400+ IPS for incomparable gripping precision.
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

Fujifilm's Instax Mini Evo camera lets you send snaps directly to your phone

Fujifilm has unveiled the Instax Mini Evo, its new flagship instant film camera with a premium build, higher resolution than previous models and improved smartphone integration. As with other Instax cameras, you can take photos and instantly develop them to Fujifilm's credit card-sized Instax Mini film, but it offers a number of features not available on previous models.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Logitech POP Wireless Mouse has a customizable button for your favorite emoji or shortcut

Inject personality to your emails or make work tasks more productive with the Logitech POP Wireless Mouse. It features a customizable button below the scroll wheel where you can add your favorite emoji or a shortcut task, like Snip Screen or mute. The Logitech POP Mouse is available in 3 dreamy colors—Blast, Heartbreaker, and Daydream—to add some charisma to your desk. But, this computer accessory doesn’t just look good, it also feels comfortable to use. With SilentTouch technology, it’s 90% quieter than the Logitech M170 mouse. Furthermore, its SmartWheel detects if it needs to shift from high-precision to speed scroll mode. So you’ll always have all the control you need. Finally, its compact design takes up minimal space in your workspace and easily fits into your bag or computer case.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

HP OMEN 27c QHD Curved 240 Hz Gaming Monitor boasts always-on low-blue light for eye health

Gaming can be strenuous on your eyes. That’s why the HP OMEN 27c QHD Curved 240 Hz Gaming Monitor is easy on the eyes with HP Eye Ease and Eyesafe Certification. With this always-on low-blue light, it blocks out high-energy blue light without sacrificing color. Plus, the 1,000R curvature bends to the natural shape of your eyes to prevent tiredness. Furthermore, this HP monitor goes further to improve your gameplay: it includes a generous 240 Hz refresh rate, so you can see your opponent before they notice you. And with a 1 m response time, you can now game faster without any blurs. Best of all, the VA panel has a 3,000:1 contrast ratio to emphasize blacks and colors and lights up shadows. Finally, with 400 nits of brightness, you’ll never miss an important move again.
ELECTRONICS
b969fm.com

Would You Buy a “DogPhone” That Lets Your Dog Call You at Work?

Imagine you’re in a work meeting and someone says, “Sorry, I’ve gotta take this . . . my DOG is calling.” (???) It might actually be a thing soon . . . Researchers in Scotland and Finland teamed up to create a prototype device called a “DogPhone” that lets your dog initiate VIDEO CALLS with you.
PETS
Gadget Flow

UC01 worldwide universal charger offers compatibility for 220 different countries

Offering a minimalist design, the UC01 worldwide universal charger is not only beautiful but also functional. In fact, it works in 220 countries and territories, making it ideal for travel pretty much anywhere. It hides its ports until you simply twist the gadget to reveal the plug you need. Additionally, this sleek unit has an ultra-small 30W PCBA combined with a GaN power chip. So the UC01 even lets you fast charge your laptop, meaning you can keep your MacBook at full power when you’re working virtually on a beach. Designed with dual USB ports and a 30-watt charging output, it gives you the power and utility you need. Finally, this powerful gadget adapts to your needs so you can live simply and efficiently.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Samsung Smart BESPOKE Linear Wash Dishwasher uses Linear Wash technology & Aqua Blast jets

Make cleaning the dishes easier and more efficient with the Samsung Smart BESPOKE Linear Wash Dishwasher. It features Linear Wash technology and Aqua Blast jets to provide complete coverage for a thorough clean. In fact, it also includes Zone Booster technology to provide an extra water stream in the bottom left area for hard-to-clean pots and pans. Moreover, this Samsung dishwasher operates at just 39 dBA. This provides a whisper-quiet use for less noise and more power. Best of all, at the end of a cycle, the door automatically opens to circulate the air inside and improve drying performance with less streaking. Furthermore, this kitchen gadget boasts a flexible third rack to provide additional space for loading silverware. There’s even an adjustable section for oversized utensils. Finally, it’s fingerprint resistant for a beautiful shine, every day.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Therabody Theragun Elite quiet massage device features a QX65 motor & QuietForce technology

Experience a deep massage treatment without the noise when you have the Therabody Theragun Elite quiet massage device. It uses both QuietForce technology and a QX65 motor to deliver exceptional power without the volume. All the while, this quiet massage device reaches 60 percent deeper into muscles than traditional massagers for greater therapeutic benefits. Use the Therabody Theragun Elite anywhere and everywhere, thanks to its cordless design and 120-minute battery life. And, with the ergonomic handgrip, you can hold it in multiple positions without any strain on your hands, wrists, or arms. Finally, control this gadget via the app to select the perfect speed for you. With a range of 1,750–2,440 PPM with 5 speeds to choose from, you can tailor it to your comfort levels.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

