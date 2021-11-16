Xpression Camera lets you change your face, background, and clothing in real-time

Listen to music exactly where you left off with the Sennheiser PXC 550-II Wireless headphones. Featuring Smart Pause—technology that reacts to your movement—these headphones automatically turn on and play music when unfolded. Moreover, the Sennheiser PXC 550-II Wireless removes background noise with ANC to constantly adjust the volume to your surroundings. They’re even compatible with voice assistants such as Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant via the Voice Assistant Button. Furthermore, wear these over-ear headphones during your commute, workouts, or to answer important phone calls. In fact, the 3 integrated microphones enhance speech clarity, so a word never goes unmissed. Finally, no matter your destination, the 30-hour battery life provides extended entertainment. All the while, the ergonomic design and rotating earcups provide the perfect fit for your ears.
