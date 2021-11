Tacoma – The former Director of Metallurgy at Bradken Inc. pleaded guilty today in U.S. District Court in Tacoma to defrauding the United States by falsifying test results that measure the strength and toughness of steel used in U.S. Navy submarines, announced U.S. Attorney Nick Brown. Elaine Thomas, 67, of Auburn, Washington, pleaded guilty to major fraud on the United States. She faces up to 10 years in prison and a $1 million fine when sentenced by U.S. District Judge Benjamin H. Settle on February 14, 2022.

TACOMA, WA ・ 14 DAYS AGO