What are the hottest toys this holiday season? Toy review companies share their picks.

The hottest toys of the holiday season will soon be flying off store shelves. News 12 gives an inside look at what will be on your kid's wish list.

Toy review companies, The Toy Insider and Toys, Tots, Pets & More, put out lists of their hot toys this year.

"We spend all year long reviewing toys, playing with them, seeing what's going to be cool, what we think different age groups are going to like and enjoy," says Senior Editor of The Toy Insider Jackie Cucco. "We have some doll houses that are super cool with popular brands like Gabby's Dollhouse, L.O.L. Surprise!."

Jackie also said the Magic Mixies Magic Cauldron along with Batman toys are popular this year.

Toys, Tots, Pets & More also put out a most wanted list.

"I think the biggest difference is influencers are now from Blippie to We Wear Cute to Ryan. There's six of them on our list and we've never had more than one or two before," says Jim Silver, CEO/Editor-in-Chief of Toys Tots, Pets & More (TTPM).

Some updated classics also made the list as well like Barbie's Dream House, Hot Wheels and Coco Melon.