ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

What are the hottest toys this holiday season? Toy review companies share their picks.

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nxmq3_0cyFcJhZ00

The hottest toys of the holiday season will soon be flying off store shelves. News 12 gives an inside look at what will be on your kid's wish list.

Toy review companies, The Toy Insider and Toys, Tots, Pets & More, put out lists of their hot toys this year.

"We spend all year long reviewing toys, playing with them, seeing what's going to be cool, what we think different age groups are going to like and enjoy," says Senior Editor of The Toy Insider Jackie Cucco. "We have some doll houses that are super cool with popular brands like Gabby's Dollhouse, L.O.L. Surprise!."

MORE : Check out this list of what toys are hot this season

Jackie also said the Magic Mixies Magic Cauldron along with Batman toys are popular this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TjWmI_0cyFcJhZ00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33WqB1_0cyFcJhZ00

Toys, Tots, Pets & More also put out a most wanted list.

"I think the biggest difference is influencers are now from Blippie to We Wear Cute to Ryan. There's six of them on our list and we've never had more than one or two before," says Jim Silver, CEO/Editor-in-Chief of Toys Tots, Pets & More (TTPM).

Some updated classics also made the list as well like Barbie's Dream House, Hot Wheels and Coco Melon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mSWdS_0cyFcJhZ00

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

ALDI Just Put These 6 Holiday Items on Sale

The holiday season is almost here, and grocery stores are getting festive. From quick snacks to mealtime staples, the magic of the holiday season extends far beyond the grocery aisle, but many can recreate the holiday cheer right at home thanks to store purchases. ALDI is preparing us with the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
Beatrice Daily Sun

Top holiday toys from the year you were born

If you’re looking to avoid tech this year, you could always go with one of those historic classics that never go out of style — like yo-yos, Tonka Trucks or teddy bears.
SHOPPING
Syracuse.com

Oprah’s Favorite Things List: Here are the best 2021 holiday gifts and where to buy them right now

Oprah’s Favorite Things 2021 List is finally here, ready to solve all of your shopping conundrums for the fast-approaching holiday season. The annual shopping list from Oprah Winfrey was posted Monday to OprahDaily.com, and the full list became available on Amazon at the same time. It includes a whopping 110 items personally recommended by Oprah, and almost guaranteed to include the perfect gift for someone on your shopping list.
SHOPPING
Robb Report

27 Luxe Stocking Stuffer Ideas That’ll Upstage All Your Other Holiday Gifts

Long gone are the days when stocking stuffers were treated as a holiday season afterthought. Increasingly, gift-givers are waking up to one important truth: Elegance is often in the details. Which means the best stocking stuffer ideas can often make for the best gifts, period. Think premier skincare for a that lends your loved ones an extra glow or a book that will stoke their intellectual side. Below, a few ways to remind everyone on your list that good things come in small packages, from a sharp new pair of earbuds to high-end grooming products and more. The editors of Robb...
SHOPPING
BHG

The 12 Best Pajamas for Women to Give as The Coziest Holiday Gifts This Year

Nice pajamas are a universally beloved everyday luxury. They make us feel more way comfortable and put together, somehow making our lives feel less chaotic as the day ends. We don't usually invest in them for ourselves, though, which is exactly what makes them the perfect gift to give and get. Below, we're rounding up the most indulgent pajamas anyone would be thrilled to unwrap.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Toys#Holiday Season#Pets#Gabby S Dollhouse#Toys Tots#Ttpm#Dream House#Hot Wheels
Indy100

15 best Christmas decorations to spruce up your home for the holidays

Christmas is soon, and now’s the time to stock up on decorations so you can get a jump start on a holly, jolly time this holiday season. Below are several of our favorite items on sale this year to help you create the perfect seasonal atmosphere. Tabletop decor, ornaments, wreaths, favors, and more, it’s all here waiting to be delivered to your home and bring joy to your family this Christmas.
SHOPPING
Indy100

12 best toys to gift every kid in your life this Christmas

Kids are the easiest folks to cross off your Christmas list by far. Simply buy them something funny, squeaky, cute, or nerdy, and they’ll love you for the rest of the family dinner. If you still find it a bit difficult to find just the right toy, though, try browsing...
KIDS
parentmap.com

10 Hottest Christmas Toys for 2021

If you feel like the holidays arrived faster than usual this year, you’re not alone. With early Black Friday deals and worries about supply chains, shopping early seems to be the norm. We’ve rounded up some of the most popular toys for this holiday season, but don’t wait too long to buy: From magical cauldrons to mesmerizing puzzle boxes, this year’s hottest toys are selling fast.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
T3.com

Amazon shares details of its 48-hour Black Friday sale event

Amazon US has announced details of its 48-hour Black Friday 2021 sales event. The retailer says that thousands of deals will be available for customers starting on Thursday, 25 November through November 26, "including deep discounts on select TVs from Samsung, Sony, and LG, select Alexa-enabled devices, and must-have toys from Fisher-Price, Barbie, and Disney, plus many more."
INTERNET
ETOnline.com

The Hottest Toys at Walmart, as Chosen by Kids for 2021

The holidays are right around the corner and the holiday shopping season is starting, well, now. Luckily, Walmart just released their 2021 Top-Rated by Kids Toy List -- a list curated by a panel of actual kids, ages 2-12, that will hopefully toss adults everywhere a much-needed lifeline when it comes to shopping for presents this year.
SHOPPING
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Holiday Hits 2021, Week 4: Toys for Every Age

DIZZY BEES (Fat Brain Toys) This toy helps young minds engage in tactile learning. The three bees connect magnetically to stack atop the reversible honeycomb base. They encourage fine motor skills, sensory learning, tactile discovery and imaginative play. Ages: 0+. MSRP: $19.95. Available: FatBrainToys.com, Amazon, Walmart. UP IN & OVER...
SHOPPING
The Hollywood Reporter

Black Friday Has Arrived — These Are the Best Sales Happening Now Through the Weekend (Updating)

The holiday shopping season is well underway, with Black Friday kicking off today — days before the official post-Thanksgiving start date. Online and brick-and-mortar retailers began offering deals in early October on tech, toys, home goods, fashion, jewelry, beauty and other gift-ready items, including Amazon, Nordstrom, Target, Walmart and many others. Unlike frenzied shopping holidays of years past, some stores are encouraging customers to enjoy the Thanksgiving holiday by closing their doors Thursday. Bed Bath & Beyond, Best Buy, Costco, Kohl’s, Lowe’s, Macy’s, Nordstrom, Petco, REI and Walmart are among the retail chains that will be closed, but that likely won’t...
SHOPPING
goodmorningamerica.com

Target reveals early Black Friday sales and weeklong 'Holiday Best' deals

Holiday shopping season has come early, and Target is joining in on the fun with some good news. The mass retailer has revealed early Black Friday sales, as well as weeklong "Holiday Best," deals kicking off on Oct. 31. The discounts will be available to shop in stores as well...
SHOPPING
whowhatwear

I Rarely Shop for Clothes on Amazon, But These 29 Finds Are Changing That

I'll be honest: When I get the itch to shop for something new to wear, I rarely go to Amazon. My first instinct is instead to open up tabs at retailers like H&M, Mango, and Zara, where I'm pretty much guaranteed to uncover a trove of trendy and affordable thrills that will satisfy my shopping urge at that moment. If I do find myself scrolling through Amazon's fashion section, it's usually because I'm looking to get my more boring purchases out of the way like stocking up on my everyday hair accessories or going for a re-up on the specific ankle socks I like (I said boring, didn't I?).
BEAUTY & FASHION
News 12

News 12

28K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy