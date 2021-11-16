ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Euro extends losses to new 16-month low; Bitcoin falls below $60,000

By Reuters
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LONDON (Reuters) -The euro fell to a new 16-month low versus the dollar on Tuesday, while Asian currencies gave up their gains from dialogue between the U.S. and Chinese presidents. The dollar index held near its highest in 16 months, having rallied since U.S. inflation data last week showed...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christine Lagarde
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Xi Jinping
The Independent

Rates will ‘have to rise’ if jobs market rebound continues apace – MPC member

UK interest rates “will have to rise” if Britain’s jobs market remains buoyant, according to a Bank of England policymaker.Jonathan Haskel, one of nine members of the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), said rate-setters would have to remain “vigilant” on rising wages and the wider jobs market as the UK faces the highest inflation for a decade.In a speech at the University of Glasgow’s Adam Smith Business School, he said that much of the current cost of living pressures were out of the Bank’s control, though they should only be temporary.But he stressed concerns that wage growth could exceed productivity...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
insidebitcoins.com

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD Trades below $60,000 Resistance

After touching the daily high of $60,070, the Bitcoin price is down to touch a low of $58,509 as there may not be a quick recovery for the coin at the moment. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Ranging (Daily Chart) Key levels:. Resistance Levels: $65,000, $67,000, $69,000. Support Levels: $55,000, $53,000, $51,000.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD struggles near multi-month low, well below 1.1300 mark

EUR/USD was seen consolidating its recent losses to the lowest level since early July 2020. Rising COVID-19 infections in Europe weighed on the euro amid sustained USD buying. Hawkish Fed expectations, elevated US bond yields held the USD near a 16-month peak. The EUR/USD pair remained on the defensive through...
CURRENCIES
MarketWatch

Tech stocks turn solidly lower midday Monday as benchmark 10-year Treasury punches up to 1.60% to start Thanksgiving week

The Nasdaq Composite on Monday pivoted into negative territory, and the broader stock market was off its best levels of the session, as Treasury rates rose, putting pressure on the yield-sensitive index. The Nasdaq was trading near the lows of the session, down 0.8% at around 15,930, after setting an intraday record earlier at 16,212.23. The downturn for the benchmark came as the 10-year Treasury yield rose to around 1.60%, from 1.535% on Friday afternoon. The rise in yields comes as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell was nominated by President Joe Biden for a second term as head of the U.S. central bank, as had been widely expected. Meanwhile, the other benchmarks were trading solidly higher but off their best levels. The S&P 500 index was trading off 0.3% at around 4,712, after establishing an intraday all-time high at 4,743.83, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading 0.6% higher at roughly 35,825. U.S. markets will be closed Thursday and see an abbreviated session Friday.
STOCKS
Street.Com

Bitcoin Recovers After Touching One-Month Low

Bitcoin dropped to a one-month low on Friday and was on track for its worst week in six months as investors kept to the sidelines in anticipation that creditors of collapsed crypto exchange Mt Gox might flood the bitcoin market by liquidating a chunk of their payments. Bitcoin was down...
STOCKS
themarketperiodical.com

Bitcoin Cash Coin Falls Below All DMA Lines, What Next?

Bitcoin cash coin at the broader chart is trading sideways and falls below its all vital moving averages, with average volume activity. BCH is currently trading below all critical moving averages of 20, 50, 100, and 200-day lines. The pair of BCH/BTC is trading at 0.009902 BTC with an intraday...
CURRENCIES
Benzinga

As Bitcoin Falls Below $60K, Here's What 4 Popular Crypto Analysts Are Saying

Four cryptocurrency analysts continue to remain bullish on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) even as the apex cryptocurrency fell below the psychologically important $60,000 mark on Tuesday. What Happened: Kaleo, a pseudonymous technical analyst who has more than 440,000 followers on Twitter, retweeted his earlier post that said he believes Bitcoin whould...
MARKETS
Shore News Network

Euro rebounds off 16-month low as dollar surge pauses

LONDON (Reuters) -The euro rebounded on Thursday away from 16-month lows versus the dollar as traders assessed whether the U.S. currency’s recent surge – fuelled by differing expectations for interest rate rises – had gone too far. Markets have been betting that the European Central Bank will fall behind in...
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

Dollar pauses for breath, hovers below 16-month top

HONG KONG (Reuters) – The dollar hovered below a 16-month peak in Asian trade on Thursday, losing ground on the New Zealand dollar, after having fallen against the pound and yen overnight as traders assessed whether the U.S. currency’s recent surge was starting to stall. Markets’ assessment of global central...
CURRENCIES
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin falls to a 1-month low after a 6% dive drops BTC price to $56.6K

Bitcoin (BTC) fell through key support levels on Nov. 18 in a fresh test of bulls' resolve. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD abandoning the $58,400 support after multiple retests in previous days and at the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading at $57,800. Despite high volatility...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD extends losses below 0.7300, ignores upbeat Aussie data amid firmer yields

AUD/USD refreshes weekly low despite firmer Aussie Q3 Wage Price Index. US Treasury yields poke three-week top as inflation concerns remain elevated. Xi-Biden talks fail to impress, US Treasury Sec. Yellen extends debt ceiling date. Fedspeak, China headlines will be important after RBA updates pour cold water on the face...
BUSINESS
cryptoslate.com

Bitcoin drops below $60,000 triggering almost $875 million in liquidations

The cryptocurrency market saw almost $875 million in liquidations on Tuesday, with over 215,000 traders liquidated across multiple exchanges. According to data from CoinGlass, the largest single liquidation order happened on Binance, where a $10.37 million LTC/USD position was closed. To read the rest of this article, sign in or...
MARKETS
