Bitcoin slips below $60,000 for the first time in more than two weeks

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 7 days ago
(Reuters) -Bitcoin, the world’s biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, slipped below $60,000 on Tuesday, taking losses from a record high of $69,000 struck on Nov. 10 to more than 12%. Bitcoin was down 5% at $60,391.3 at 1253 GMT, after earlier falling as much as $58,563, its lowest since Oct....

insidebitcoins.com

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD Continues To Slide Below $60,000

The Bitcoin price is likely to see additional sharp drops as the seller hits most of the other cryptocurrencies in the market. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Bearish (Daily Chart) Looking at the daily chart, BTC/USD is once again falling below $58,000 with a loss of around 4.50% from the opening price to reach the $56,028 level at the time of writing. More so, the cryptocurrency previously touched the resistance level of $59,526, which caused it to reverse and fall below the 9-day and 21-day moving averages. Such a noticeable drop in prices may raise doubts among the cryptocurrency community, as the drop could affect other cryptos as well.
RETAIL
The Motley Fool

1 Warning From Elon Musk Every Cryptocurrency Investor Needs to Know

Elon Musk urges that investors not invest too heavily in cryptocurrencies. He believes that "true value" is made by producing products and services that people use. Elon Musk doesn't mind expressing his opinions on anything from cannabis to space exploration. The Tesla CEO is rarely without a view on whatever the hot topic of the moment might be.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bitcoin, ether see further declines Monday, while crypto gaming tokens extend rally

Bitcoin was trading near $55,920 Monday afternoon, down 5.8% over the past 24 hours and down 10.6% during the past seven days, according to CoinDesk data. Ether tumbled 6.7% in the past 24 hours, recently trading at around $4,061. It logged a 9.3% loss over the past seven days. The two largest cryptocurrencies have been under pressure since President Joe Biden signed into law on Nov. 15 a $1 trillion infrastructure bill, which contains a provision that would require brokers of digital assets to record and report transactions to the Internal Revenue Service starting 2023. Blockchain gaming and Metaverse-related tokens continue to rally after Facebook changed its name to Meta to show its resolution to build a Metaverse. Gala rose about 2.1% over the past 24 hours to $0.4, contributing to a 302% gain over the past seven days, according to CoinMarketCap. The Sandbox rallied 12.6% over the past 24 hours to $4.4, with a 60% gain over the past seven days. Decentraland went up 2.9% during the past 24 hours to $3.85, notching a 21% gain over the past seven days.
MARKETS
ShareCast

Bitcoin settles below $60,000; $56,500 is the short-term market floor

Bitcoin settled below $60,000 after its recent falls, during a weekend in which the price drew a new range, between this resistance level and $56,500 as a short-term market floor, despite a one-month low at $55,700 on November 19th. Investors are preparing for a week of lower volume in the trading markets, due to the Thanksgiving holiday in the US. They are also closely watching the impact of inflation on consumers' purchasing power and the election of the Federal Reserve (Fed) chairman.
BUSINESS
Jacqueline Wong
bitcoinmagazine.com

LABitConf Day Two Was Bitcoin’s Time To Shine

Much like drinking from Tamanique Falls, El Salvador’s tallest waterfall, taking in the steady stream of world class information from the last session day of LABitConf is about as difficult as banning bitcoin in the country of your choice. Thankfully, anyone can replay the entire day of sessions here. The...
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

For The First Time in Two Months: Bitcoin’s Fear & Greed Index Shows Fear

BTC dropped under $57,000, and the Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index plunged to 34, showing a state of “Fear” for the first time since October 1. Following the recent decline in the cryptocurrency market, in which bitcoin has lost nearly 20% of its value since its all-time high, the general sentiment among investors has changed drastically. The Fear & Greed Index has gone into a state of “Fear” for the first time in nearly two months.
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

Bitcoin drops below $60,000 triggering almost $875 million in liquidations

The cryptocurrency market saw almost $875 million in liquidations on Tuesday, with over 215,000 traders liquidated across multiple exchanges. According to data from CoinGlass, the largest single liquidation order happened on Binance, where a $10.37 million LTC/USD position was closed. To read the rest of this article, sign in or...
MARKETS
NBC Los Angeles

Bitcoin Briefly Drops Below $60,000 as Major Cryptocurrencies Fall

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies fell sharply on Tuesday retreating from near-record highs. The world's largest digital coin briefly fell below $60,000 during morning trade London time. China's state planner said Tuesday that it will continue to clean up virtual currency mining in the country. Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies fell sharply...
CURRENCIES
New York Post

Bitcoin tanks back below $60,000 as cryptos tumble

Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies nosedived Tuesday morning after notching new all-time highs in recent days. Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, fell back below the key $60,000 per coin level at one point Tuesday morning. It was last seen trading at $60,250 per coin, down more than 8 percent over the past 24 hours.
STOCKS
theblockcrypto.com

Bitcoin price drops nearly 10% in 24 hours, dips below $60,000

The price of bitcoin has declined nearly 10% in the last 24 hours. It fell below $59,000 but has since rebounded slightly. The price of bitcoin has declined nearly 10% in the last 24 hours, dipping significantly below $60,000 before bouncing back. The drop seems to be triggered by the...
STOCKS
Washington Post

Bitcoin at Starbucks Is More Meme Than Money

It’s not often you hear someone brag about buying coffee with “money” — unless you’re moving among Bitcoin circles. Being able to use the cryptocurrency at chains like Starbucks Corp. and Pizza Hut is being touted as a payments revolution by the looks of various selfies and videos coming out of El Salvador. President Nayib Bukele established Bitcoin as legal tender in the country (alongside the U.S. dollar) in September as a bid to lure digital wealth.
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Slips Below April ATH: Altcoins Deep in Red (Market Watch)

Bitcoin has dropped below the April peak of $65,000, while most of the altcoins have lost even more substantial chunks of value. After yesterday’s enhanced volatility, bitcoin remained calm around $65,000 but has headed south once more. Most altcoins have also bled out, with massive losses coming from Solana, Cardano, Ripple, Polkadot, and more.
MARKETS
FOXBusiness

Bitcoin price slips to $64,600 in record week

Bitcoin was trading 1% lower Friday morning. That put the price around $64,600. Bitcoin hit an all-time high of $68,950 per coin Wednesday following the October inflation reading. Rival Ether, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency, was trading around $4,720. Dogecoin was trading around 26 cents per coin, according to Coindesk. Mizuho...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Largest cryptocurrencies rise as Ethereum rallies

All of the largest cryptocurrencies were up during morning trading on Tuesday, with Ethereum (ETHUSD) seeing the biggest change, rising 5.98% to $4,322.43. Dogecoin (DOGEUSD) rose 5.63% to 23 cents, while Uniswap (UNIUSD) rallied 4.68% to $22.03.
STOCKS
investing.com

Bitcoin Slips Into Correction Mode

In our previous report, we showed you how Bitcoin tried several times since mid-October to break out above its all-time high of 64,850 (April 2021), but has been unable to hold above it. Not surprisingly, overhead supply created from Bitcoin’s inability to hold at new highs finally sparked a wave of selling that led to a short-term correction last week.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC returns below $60,000, another drop to follow?

Bitcoin price analysis is bearish today. BTC/USD rejected upside at $61,000 overnight. Bitcoin returned below $60,00 this morning. Bitcoin price analysis is bearish today as we saw upside rejected again at $61,000 overnight, leading to a return below $60,000. Therefore, BTC/USD will likely see further downside over the next 24 hours.
MARKETS
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

