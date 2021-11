Why do I take a personal interest in writing about bipolar disorder? The first reason I write is for is my seventeen-year-old self: to give her all of the knowledge and insight I was helplessly unable to give her so many decades ago. To give her hope, guidance and, perhaps, a different path forward into the future. The only way I can do that is to write, instead, for all of the young people who are out there now, struggling and in pain, without any idea as to what is wrong or where to go for help.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO