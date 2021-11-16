ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zion Police And School District Team Up To Spread Holiday Cheer And Show Kids Another Side Of Officers With Annual ‘Shop With A Cop’ Event

By Tim McNicholas
CBS Chicago
 7 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Some view the police in a negative light these days. That’s one of the motivations behind an upcoming “Shop With A Cop” event in north suburban Zion.

Morning Insider Tim McNicholas explains it’s a chance to show kids another side of the police, while also spreading holiday cheer.

If mid-November is too soon for Christmas spirit, 6-year-old Jayden Edwards didn’t get the memo.

Jayden will soon join Zion police officers for their annual Shop With a Cop event at Walmart.

He’s so excited, he donned his police hat and handcuffs as he got a sneak peek at the aisles this week.

“It brings some joy,” said his mother, Amy Ratcliff. “I’m a single mom. It’s just me and my little one. It’s good to know there’s people there that’s helping us, and these are cops that I see in the community all the time.”

The plan is to give about 40 families $100 to spend on December 4 th .

Many kids have their eyes on the hottest new toys, but that’s not always at the top of the list. Sometimes the shoppers are more interested in necessities than the fun stuff.

“This one young lady, she asked me if she could buy a toothbrush,” said Tara Thomas, an administrator with the local school district that helps organize the event. “I said, ‘Okay sure, that’s all you want for your mom?’ She said, ‘My mother doesn’t have a toothbrush, and she doesn’t have towels. Can we please get my mom a towel?’”

Thomas said the need is high as families recover from the financial hardships of a pandemic. The goal is simple: make the holidays memorable for the kids.

“Jayden is autistic, and he needs help and support, not only from me but from the community,” his mother said.

But the kids aren’t the only ones making memories.

“One the favorite things that I enjoy most is interacting with the kids, and being part of this celebration this joyous time of year,” Zion Police Chief Eric Barden said.

Organizers say fundraising hasn’t been easy. If you’d like to donate so they can help even more families, you can donate to the Coalition For Healthy Communities online , and specify your donation is for the Shop With A Cop program.

CBS Chicago

Police Search For Gunman Who Shot Man During Quarrel At Gas Station In Alsip

ALSIP, Ill. (CBS) — Police in Alsip were asking for help from the public Monday in finding a gunman who shot and wounded a man at a gas station. Just before 6 p.m. Sunday, police were called to the Shell station at 11725 S. Pulaski Rd. for a man quarreling with employees. Witnesses said the man turned his attention to others in the store and became confrontational with customers. Another man interrupted the suspect, who had been quarreling with a woman customer, police said. The suspect then pushed the man, and then followed the man when he left the store, police said. The suspect then went his car, where it is believed that he got a gun. He came back to the other man and shot him several times in the legs and feet, police said. The suspect then got into a newer-model silver or gray Ford Bronco and fled south on Pulaski Road. Witnesses said he was in his 30s or 40s. The victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with non-life-threatening injuries. Alsip police were investigating the incident late Monday. Anyone with information is asked to call (708) 385-6902 x 272.
ALSIP, IL
CBS Chicago

Man Shot On CTA Bus During Attempted Robbery In Park Manor; Suspect In Custody

CHICAGO (CBS)– Shots were fired on a CTA bus during an attempted robbery in the Park Manor neighborhood Sunday night. Around 10:30 p.m., a man tried to rob a 21-year-old man on the bus, near 71st Street and Michigan Avenue. Police said the victim pulled out his own gun and shot at the man attempting to rob him. The offender then shot the victim in the chest and they both got off the bus. Police arrived on the scene and arrested the suspect. The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Police said both men did not have a conceal carry license for the guns they had. There were other passengers on the bus at the time of the shooting. No other passengers were injured.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Car Slams Into North Riverside Lounge After Driver Is Shot On Eisenhower Expressway

NORTH RIVERSIDE, Ill. (CBS) — A car slammed into a lounge in North Riverside Monday night, minutes after its driver was shot at Des Plaines Avenue and the Eisenhower Expressway in Forest Park. Illinois State Police said at 8:18 p.m., they were called for a shooting on the eastbound Eisenhower at Des Plaines Avenue. The driver of the crashed vehicle had been shot, and was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, state police said. The car crashed into the Bar-Tini Lounge at 2433 Des Plaines Ave. in Riverside, about a mile and a half south of the Eisenhower exit. The investigation had just begun late Monday. Further details were not immediately available. As of Nov. 18, Illinois State Police had responded to 213 expressway shootings in the Chicago area. Compare that to 128 in all of last year.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Shooting Caught On Video Near Park Concerns Neighbors In West Pullman

CHICAGO (CBS) — A brazen shooting steps from someone’s front door in Chicago’s West Pullman neighborhood was captured on a doorbell camera, and now neighbors are particularly concerned about the location where it happened. Around 7 p.m. a car can be seen cruising down West 123rd Street, but following behind it are two people unloading their guns toward it. The doorbell video captures the hooded suspects. “What I saw was the two young men. I was afraid. I was afraid for my family,” said a woman who describes them coming from beside her house. She did not want to be identified. She heard shots...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Waukesha Christmas Parade: What We Know So Far

CHICAGO (CBS)– The Waukesha Christmas Parade turned deadly Sunday night after a vehicle plowed into the parade route. Here’s what we know so far. A vehicle drove through barricades and into the Waukesha Christmas Parade. Graphic video shows a red SUV drive into the parade, striking a number of people as they marched in the parade. The police chief confirmed a “suspect vehicle” was recovered. The SUV was recovered from 338 Maple Avenue. Credit: Abby Brinkman At least five people were killed and more than 40 were injured during the parade.  As of 9:55 a.m. Monday, Children’s Wisconsin reported treating 18 children who were injured...
WAUKESHA, WI
CBS Chicago

Extra-Alarm Blaze Extinguished At Oak Park Restaurant And Apartment Building

CHICAGO (CBS) — Oak Park firefighters spent nearly three hours extinguishing an extra-alarm fire in a downtown building housing a restaurant and two apartments. Firefighters battle flames in downtown Oak Park on Tuesday. (CBS) The fire started around 9:30 a.m. at Delia’s Kitchen, at 1034 Lake St., and was eventually raised to a 2nd alarm, bringing in extra crews to fight the flames. Video posted on Twitter showed heavy flames and smoke coming from the roof of the building. #fire in #oakpark #Chicago @WGNNews @nbcchicago @ABC7Chicago pic.twitter.com/W9SoNzoVnj — Sal Abbinanti (@SalAbbinanti) November 23, 2021 Oak Park officials said the two apartments above Delia’s were evacuated because of the fire. Some neighboring businesses, including a Chase Bank branch and Lake Theater, also were evacuated as a precaution. Several blocks of Lake Street were closed to traffic as firefighters fought the flames. The fire was extinguished by 12:30 p.m., and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
OAK PARK, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Students Raise Turkeys, Grow Vegetables For Thanksgiving Feast For Seniors

CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s a busy day in the kitchen for some Chicago high school culinary students as they prepare a festive meal for 300 seniors in the 19th Ward. Around 100 students at Chicago High School for Agricultural Sciences worked in the test kitchen Tuesday morning making turkey, cornbread and pumpkin pie. The students raised the turkeys and grew the vegetables. On Tuesday afternoon, the meals will be packed up and then delivered to homes of seniors who live nearby the school at Pulaski and 111th Street.  
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Suspect In Waukesha Christmas Parade Tragedy, Darrell Brooks, Charged With Murder; He Has Long Criminal Record

WAUKESHA, Wis., (CBS) — Darrell Brooks, 39, was charged with five counts of murder after he allegedly plowed through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday, killing at least five and injuring dozens more. He is expected in court at 4 p.m. Tuesday. Darrell Brooks (Credit: Waukesha County Sheriff) Brooks, who has a lengthy criminal record, was taken into custody near the scene after a Waukesha police officer opened fire to try to stop the vehicle, authorities said. Officially, Brooks was charged with five counts of intentional homicide, which is the legal equivalent of first-degree murder in Wisconsin, and carries a life...
WAUKESHA, WI
