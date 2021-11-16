Daywatch: Chicago police union chief says he will leave department | Polarized nation awaits Kyle Rittenhouse verdict | How good are the Chicago Bulls?

Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7 President John Catanzara arrives for a hearing at the Chicago Police Board on Nov. 15, 2021. Catanzara faces dozens of Police Department rule violations connected to 18 allegations at the hearing. Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune

A polarized nation awaits the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, which ended much as it began : Defense attorneys painted the teen gunman as a do-gooder who came under attack, and prosecutors portrayed him as a wannabe soldier who fatally shot two unarmed men. The jury voted to begin deliberations in Kenosha at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Before closing arguments began, the judge in the case handed a win to Kyle Rittenhouse’s defense team when he dismissed a misdemeanor gun charge against the teen.

The controversial head of Chicago’s largest police union said Monday he will retire from the Chicago Police Department — an announcement that came just after he took the stand in a disciplinary hearing that could have ended with his firing.

John Catanzara, president of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7, also declared that he will run for mayor in 2023, alluding multiple times to his combative relationship with Mayor Lori Lightfoot, and said he felt the outcome of the proceedings against him was predetermined.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot hailed President Joe Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure bill on Monday, saying it would help expand the CTA Red Line to 130th Street and remove lead service lines.

Lightfoot said she could not give a timetable for various projects as the city is waiting for information from the federal government. The city doesn’t yet know how much money from the federal infrastructure bill will flow to Chicago.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker has ousted the second member of the Illinois State Police Merit Board in two weeks , moving to further overhaul an agency where its former finance officer is charged with theft.

Bishop E.L. Warren of Quincy said on Monday that he received a call from the Democratic governor’s office late last week, telling him that the administration was looking to go in a different direction.

In less than a month’s time, the Chicago Bulls have gone from a curiosity to a probable playoff team to a force to be reckoned with, no matter the city or pedigree of the opposing team.

They improved to 10-4 with a sweep of the Clippers and Lakers at the Staples Center, rebounding from Friday’s drubbing at Golden State with convincing wins over two teams expected to compete for the top spot in the Western Conference.

With performance venues now awakened from their pandemic slumbers, there’s no shortage of holiday cheer all over town. Whether Tiny Tim and George Bailey are your speed, or you prefer something a little more out there, there’s something for everyone this season .

In every case, presenters and venues will have their own COVID policies and protocols; know before you go.