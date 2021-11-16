ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
[WATCH] Legend of Zelda Game & Watch is Great for an East Texas Gamer

By Michael Gibson
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One of the best games for the original Nintendo Entertainment System is The Legend of Zelda. That theme song will forever be stuck in our heads with all the hours we put into the game. For 2021, Nintendo has been celebrating the 35th anniversary of the game's release. One way to...

Tyler, TX
101.5 KNUE Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

