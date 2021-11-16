ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superman & Lois - Picked up in the UK by BBC One and BBC iPlayer

Superhero drama Superman & Lois acquired for BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The BBC has acquired the UK premiere of Warner Bros. Television's hit US Super Hero drama Superman & Lois, with series one coming to BBC One in an early evening slot on Saturday 4 December and all episodes arriving...

BBC picks up Greg Berlanti’s superhero drama Superman & Lois

UK pubcaster the BBC has acquired Superman & Lois, a superhero drama from writer, producer and director Greg Berlanti. Produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros Television, Superman & Lois was first commissioned by US network The CW but will premiere in the UK on linear channel BBC One and the BBC’s VoD platform iPlayer on December 4.
BBC iPlayer adds classic '90s comedy boxsets to streaming service

BBC iPlayer is bringing three new sitcoms to its streaming service – and they're all a blast from the past. Offering a much-needed nostalgia hit, the BBC's video platform is set to re-introduce '90s classics dinnerladies, Keeping Up Appearances and This Life to a new audience. Every episode of each...
More classic comedy and drama box sets coming to BBC iPlayer

BBC iPlayer has more choice than ever and alongside many of this year’s biggest hits we’re adding these star-studded nineties classics. We’ve got something for everyone, whether you want to binge on a much-loved programme or discover something new. — Dan McGolpin, Director, BBC iPlayer and channels. Every episode of...
‘Dead Boy Detectives’ HBO Max Pilot Sets Main Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

The “Dead Boy Detectives” pilot at HBO Max has found its main cast, Variety has learned exclusively from sources. George Rexstrew, Jayden Revri (“The Lodge”), and Kassius Nelson (“Last Night in Soho,” “Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events”) will star in the three lead roles. Rexstrew is a recent graduate of the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art, and “Dead Boy Detectives” would mark his onscreen debut. Based on the DC Comics characters created by Neil Gaiman, the one-hour series would follow the Dead Boy Detectives — Charles Rowland (Revri) and Edwin Paine (Rexstrew) — who decided not to enter the...
Griersons: BBC And Netflix Neck-And-Neck; Bectu To Share Bullying Stories; Ramseys Land BBC2 Show; Kwai Ups Stèphanie Carrère – Global Briefs

Grierson Awards: Netflix And BBC Neck-And-Neck Netflix was nearly neck-and-neck with the BBC at last night’s Grierson Awards, winning five gongs including for David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet in Best Single Documentary – Domestic. The streamer was only one behind the BBC’s six wins as the pair dominated on a night where the BBC tends to be out in front. Netflix’s other victories came for Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell (Best Music Documentary), Athlete A (Best Sports Documentary), My Octopus Teacher (Best Natural History or Environmental Documentary) and A Love Song For Latasha (Best Short). BBC2 doc Once Upon a Time in Iraq won two...
Superman & Lois UK air date and channel finally confirmed

Superman & Lois has finally found a home in the UK, with the BBC announcing an air date. The superhero show, which has already finished broadcasting its 15-episode first season in the US, will be available to watch on BBC One and iPlayer from early next month. The premiere is...
'Chloe' First-Look Images Reveal New Psychological Thriller From Prime Video and BBC One

Amazon Prime and BBC One are revealing the first images from their brand-new psychological thriller, Chloe. The series star Erin Doherty as Becky Green, who has become a fane of Chloe Fairbourne (Poppy Gilbert), a social media influencer whose picture-perfect social life has attracted the attention and admiration of Becky, a girl who has the exact opposite life of Chloe, living in a small flat in Bristol, England, and caring for her mother, who is in the beginning stages of onset dementia.
Showtrial - Review

Bristol. A young woman is found murdered – and Talitha Campbell, a close friend, a girl from an upper-class family with absolutely no filter – is pulled in for questioning due to her suspected involvement in her death. The media and the police both believe Talitha is the only suspect – but the question is, is she guilty? Did she really kill her friend? This is the premise for the Ben Richards-created Showtrial drama, from the producers of big event television like Vigil and Line of Duty, so you can expect big swings with its narrative, lots of “no comment”-style interview scenes and fast paced, unpredictable drama from the start – it’s richly compelling, multi-layered and multi-textualized to boot, bringing with it plenty of recommendations for those looking for another excellent thriller to add to their watchlist this year.
UK Snooker Championship 2021: Watch live coverage across the BBC

Follow live coverage of the UK Snooker Championship at York Barbican across BBC TV and online from Saturday, 27 November. The tournament, which starts on the Tuesday, 23 November, is returning to York after being played behind closed doors in Milton Keynes last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic. World...
BBC Christmas TV schedule 2021: From A Very British Scandal and The Girl Before to Doctor Who and Superworm

The BBC has unveiled its Christmas TV line-up for the 2021 festive season.From brand new shows and specials to festive editions of fan favourites, there is plenty of programming on offer across drama, comedy and entertainment.The biggest highlights this year include A Very British Scandal, a new series from Sarah Phelps (Dublin Murders) starring Claire Foy and Paul Bettany as the Duchess and Duke of Argyll, who were at the centre of one of the most notorious divorce cases of the 20th century.Gugu Mbatha-Raw, David Oyelowo and Jessica Plummer will also star in the psychological thriller The Girl Before,...
W2W2nite 11/22/21: Hulu ; BBC One Wales

Animated comedy from Adam Llewellyn and James Prygodzicz. Nick’s first night as a driver for The Golden Cobra takeaway goes wrong, so it’s down to his friend Jub to save the night. Network: Hulu. HO HO HO! The Solars don’t understand the holidays, but that won’t stop them from trying!
Helena Bonham Carter to Play British Soap Star Who Was Unceremoniously Fired in ‘Nolly’ From ‘It’s a Sin’ Writer Russell T. Davies

Helena Bonham Carter is set to play one of the U.K.’s forgotten soap stars in a new limited series from “Years and Years” and “It’s a Sin” writer Russell T. Davies and producer Nicola Shindler. “Nolly,” commissioned by commercial broadcaster ITV, looks at the reign and fall from grace of TV legend Noele Gordon, who was a mainstay on long-running ITV soap opera “Crossroads” for 18 years until she was unceremoniously fired. “What’s extraordinary is that this woman was at the absolute peak of the powers — and this was the biggest show in the country — and she was fired without...
Magma announce BBC 1974 release

French zeuhl legends Magma have announced the release of BBC London 1974, a special release for Record Store Day Black Friday. The new limited edition, numbered two-disc release comes on red, 180g vinyl, recorded at the BBC studios on March 14 1974, and features two Magma classics, Theusz Hamtaahk and Khontarkosz, both recorded as works in progress by a line-up that featured Christian Vander (drums), Jannick Top (bass), Klaus Blasquiz (vocals, percussion), Clause Olmod (guitar), Michel Graillier (Fender Rhodes, keyboards) and Gerard Bikialo (Fender Rhodes).
The Outlaws - Review

Stephen Merchant is one of the more exciting and well established British creators around, and The Outlaws (formerly titled The Offenders) plunges us into the community payback sentence field, where seven strangers from completely different walks of life are thrown together and forced to pay off their minor crimes by community service, cleaning graffiti off a building and generally repairing disused locations. Merchant’s brand of humour is employed deftly here as the show switches between a comedy and a crime drama, plunging you into Bristol’s makeshift criminal underworld once these lawbreakers discover a bag of cash on their lot that they are assigned.
Roberto Patino to Develop ‘Nocterra’ Series Under Netflix Overall Deal

Netflix announced a multi-year overall deal with Roberto Patino, the writer and producer known for his work on series including “DMZ,” “Westworld” and “Sons of Anarchy. Under the agreement, Patino will set up his own production banner titled Analog Inc., which will focus on original development for series and other projects.  Patino is writing an adaptation of Scott Snyder and Tony S. Daniel’s Image Comics book “Nocterra” as his first Netflix project, for which he will serve as showrunner and executive producer. The sci-fi adventure series follows Val Riggs, a “ferryman” who relays people and goods through a world enveloped by...
Dwayne Johnson Is Superman’s Dog in ‘DC League of Super-Pets’ Trailer

Dwayne Johnson is going from leading man to loyal sidekick in the first trailer for DC League of Super-Pets. The animated film voice stars Johnson as Krypto, the pet and sidekick of Superman. When Superman and the Justice League go missing, Krypto enlists the help of a pack of shelter animals to save the day. —Ace the hound, PB the potbellied pig, Merton the turtle and Chip the squirrel. Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna, Thomas Middleditch, Ben Schwartz and Keanu Reeves also voice star. Jared Stern penned the script for DC League of Super-Pets and is co-directing with Sam Levine for Warner Bros. and Warner Animation Group.Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions is also behind the project, with Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia producing. John Requa, Glenn Ficarra and Nicholas Stoller are executive producing. The film opens May 20, 2022. Just two months later, Johnson will be back on screens with DC’s Black Adam.
