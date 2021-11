On the heels of Merck antiviral molnupiravir’s UK approval, Pfizer has set out to get its own Covid-19 pill, Paxlovid, on the market. This week, the US drugmaker sought emergency use authorisation from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its novel antiviral candidate in individuals with mild-to-moderate Covid-19, who are at higher risk of hospitalisation or death.

