TV Series

Bob Hearts Abishola - Episode 3.08 - Light Duty - Press Release

By SpoilerTV
spoilertv.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABISHOLA AND KEMI TAKE A DIRECTIONLESS CHRISTINA TO SEE A YORUBA PRIEST, AND BOB DEALS WITH THE FALLOUT OF PROMOTING KOFO OVER GOODWIN, ON “BOB ♥ ABISHOLA,” MONDAY, NOV. 29. “Light Duty” – Abishola and Kemi take a directionless...

www.spoilertv.com

spoilertv.com

CSI: Vegas - Episode 1.07 - In the Blood - Press Release

AN ABANDONED HORSE COVERED IN BLOOD LEADS THE CSI TEAM TO A HALFWAY HOUSE FOR CONVICTED MURDERERS, ON “CSI: VEGAS,” WEDNESDAY, NOV. 17. “In the Blood” – An abandoned horse covered in blood leads the CSI team to a halfway house for convicted murderers. Also, Grissom and Sara begin to circle their prime suspect in the David Hodges case, on the CBS Original series CSI: VEGAS, Wednesday, Nov. 17 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Bob Hearts Abishola's Gina Yashere on the Mixed Response to Morenike's Sexuality: 'It's All About Authenticity'

CBS’ Bob Hearts Abishola frequently shows audiences the beauty of the Nigerian culture. Take, for instance, the eponymous couple’s vibrant (and impromptu) destination wedding at the start of Season 3. But during Monday’s episode, when Morenike confides in Kemi her deepest secret, the situational comedy exposes one of the culture’s most unflattering aspects: rampant homophobia. “For me, it’s all about authenticity,” series co-creator Gina Yashere, who plays Kemi, tells TVLine. “Because our cast is half Nigerian, we wanted to do a story about something that is effecting a lot of Nigerians — in and outside of the country.” When Abishola’s niece reveals to Kemi...
CELEBRITIES
spoilertv.com

Bull - Episode 6.06 - Better Angels - Sneak Peeks + Press Release

BULL AND THE TAC TEAM ARE UNDER PRESSURE WHEN THEY HAVE JUST TWO DAYS TO PREPARE A DEFENSE FOR A MIDWIFE ACCUSED OF PRACTICING WITHOUT A LICENSE, ON “BULL,” THURSDAY, NOV. 11. “Better Angels” – Bull and the TAC team are under pressure when they have just two days to...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

United States Of Al - Episode 2.08 - Wisdom / Hikmat - Press Release

WHILE AL IS HEAVILY MEDICATED AFTER DENTAL SURGERY, HE MISTAKENLY INSULTS ART, FORCING RILEY TO CHOOSE SIDES, ON “UNITED STATES OF AL,” THURSDAY, DEC. 2. “Wisdom/Hikmat” – While Al is heavily medicated following surgery on his wisdom teeth, he mistakenly insults Art, forcing Riley to choose sides. Also, Lizzie tries to broker a peace among Art, Riley and Al, on the CBS Original series UNITED STATES OF AL, Thursday, Dec. 2 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.
TV & VIDEOS
spoilertv.com

NCIS - Episode 19.08 - Peacekeeper - Press Release

NCIS INVESTIGATES THE CASE OF A NAVY RESERVIST WHOSE BODY IS FOUND IN A BEAT-UP CAR AT THE END OF A GUN RANGE, ON “NCIS,” MONDAY, NOV. 29. “Peacekeeper” – NCIS investigates the case of a Navy reservist whose body is found in a beat-up car at the end of a gun range. Also, Kasie weighs the pros and cons of buying a gun, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Monday, Nov. 29 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Rocky Carroll directed the episode.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

NCIS: Hawaii - Episode 1.08 - Legacy - Press Release

AS JANE AND THE TEAM INVESTIGATE AN ANTI-CAPITALIST PROTESTOR’S MURDER, THEY’RE CAUGHT IN A WAR BETWEEN ECO-ACTIVISTS AND A TECH BILLIONAIRE FIGHTING OVER A PIECE OF LAND, ON “NCIS: HAWAI`I,” MONDAY, NOV. 29. “Legacy” – When an anti-capitalist protestor is murdered, Jane and the team investigate and find themselves caught...
HAWAII STATE
spoilertv.com

Ghosts - Episode 1.09 - Alberta's Fan - Press Release

ALBERTA IS THRILLED WHEN A SUPER-FAN OF HER MUSIC VISITS THE MANSION TO LEARN MORE ABOUT HER, ON “GHOSTS,” THURSDAY, DEC. 2. “Alberta’s Fan” – Alberta is thrilled when a super-fan of her music visits the mansion to learn more about her. Also, Thor convinces Hetty to go on a walk with him in hopes that it will spark a special memory, on the CBS Original series GHOSTS, Thursday, Dec. 2 (9:01-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

The Equalizer's Liza Lapira Previews a Mel-Centered, Action-Packed Episode

Fans of CBS’ The Equalizer who have been longing to learn more about Mel are about to get their wish. This Sunday’s episode, titled “Shooter” (8/7c), places the beloved supporting character front and center as she helps Robyn solve a case involving a lone sniper who begins shooting and killing innocent New Yorkers at random. A military-trained marksman herself, Mel steps in and fills in the blanks so that no one else will get hurt. Along the way, viewers will learn what happened to Mel when she was active-duty, as well as the sexist detractors she had to leave behind. “We have...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Our Kind Of People - Episode 1.08 - Sistervention... - Press Release

ANGELA TRIES TO HELP LEAH, AS TEDDY CONTINUES TO PLOT TO REGAIN HIS POWER ON AN ALL-NEW "OUR KIND OF PEOPLE" TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 30, ON FOX. Angela holds a "sistervention" for Leah, whose marriage to Raymond is still on the rocks. Meanwhile, Teddy's birthday celebration includes trying to one-up Alex and keep Raymond at bay, and Nikki and Nate attempt to bond. Then, Tyrique's jealousy grows as Angela gets closer to Nate in the all-new "Sistervention... " episode of OUR KIND OF PEOPLE airing Tuesday, Nov. 30 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (OKP-108) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

The Equalizer - Episode 2.07 - When Worlds Collide - Press Release

MCCALL, HARRY AND MEL HELP BISHOP WHEN A TERRORIST FROM HIS PAST UNCOVERS THE IDENTITY OF HIS ADULT SON, WHOM BISHOP HAS KEPT SECRET TO SAFEGUARD HIM, ON “THE EQUALIZER,” SUNDAY, NOV. 28. “When Worlds Collide” – Bishop comes to McCall, Harry and Mel for help when a terrorist from...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Young Sheldon - Episode 5.08 - The Grand Chancellor and a Den of Sin - Press Release

“The Grand Chancellor and a Den of Sin” – Sheldon battles President Hagemeyer’s (Wendie Malick) mysterious boss over the university’s science requirements. Also, Mary discovers that Georgie is working at Meemaw’s illegal gambling room, on YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, Dec. 2 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
TV SERIES
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
spoilertv.com

The Big Leap - Episode 1.10 - Swan Song - Promo + Press Release

THE FINALE IS COMING ON AN ALL-NEW "THE BIG LEAP" MONDAY, NOVEMBER 29, ON FOX. With only two days to go until the big finale, the cast preps for their final performance. Nick must make the hard decision of following his brain or his heart, and Julia is stuck in a tough position when Kevin tries to win her back. Meanwhile, Justin and Simon try to navigate a new challenge in their relationship and Brittney works on standing up to her mom in the all-new "Swan Song" episode of THE BIG LEAP airing Monday, Nov. 29 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (BLP-110) (TV-D, L, S, V)
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

S.W.A.T. - Episode 5.07 - Keep the Faith - Press Release

HONDO RETURNS AS LEADER, AND THE TEAM IS PULLED INTO A DANGEROUS CASE INVOLVING A LARGE STOCKPILE OF CASH AND THE RUSSIAN MOB, ON “S.W.A.T.,” FRIDAY, DEC. 3. “Keep the Faith” – When Hondo returns as leader, the team is soon pulled into a dangerous case involving a large stockpile of cash and the Russian mob. Also, Daniel Sr. opens up to Hondo about a painful time in his past, on the CBS Original series S.W.A.T., Friday, Dec. 3 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Blue Bloods - Episode 12.08 - Reality Check - Press Release

DANNY PARTNERS WITH ANTHONY TO SOLVE A DOUBLE HOMICIDE WHEN ANTHONY’S SHADY COUSIN PROVES TO HAVE GANG TIES TO THE CRIME, ON “BLUE BLOODS,” FRIDAY DEC. 3. “Reality Check” – Danny partners with Anthony to solve a double homicide when Anthony’s shady cousin, Joey (Anthony DeSando), proves to have gang ties to the crime. Also, the boundary between Eddie and Jamie’s work and personal relationship is strained when Eddie and her new partner, Badillo (Ian Quinlan), ask Jamie to reassign them to different partners, and Erin questions the sacrifices she’s made for her career when she allows her law school friend to dig into her personal life to prepare for a potential run for district attorney, on the CBS Original series BLUE BLOODS, Friday, Dec. 3 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

The Neighborhood - Episode 4.08 - Welcome To The Family Business - Press Release

CALVIN CONSIDERS FIRING TINA WHEN SHE STRUGGLES TO KEEP UP WITH HER JOB AT HIS AUTO SHOP, ON “THE NEIGHBORHOOD,” MONDAY, NOV. 29. “Welcome to the Family Business” – When Tina struggles to keep up with her job at Calvin’s auto shop, due to her burgeoning baking business, he faces a tough decision: should he fire his own wife? Also, Malcolm delays breaking up with a girlfriend when her son becomes an unexpected asset to his youth baseball team, on the CBS Original series THE NEIGHBORHOOD, Monday, Nov. 29 (8:00-8:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Big Sky - Episode 2.06 - Heart-Shaped Charm - Promotional Photos + Press Release

“Heart-shaped Charm” – Cassie grows suspicious of Max after noticing her keychain matches one found nearby the crime scene and decides to confront her. Jenny and Travis get together to talk in secret, or so they think, as Smiley’s curiosity gets the best of him, and he follows Travis to the meetup. Later, to his dismay, Travis comes face to face with Ren and Donno who are determined to get answers out of him; and Lindor pays Wolf a visit when “Big Sky” airs THURSDAY, NOV. 18 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

The Good Doctor - Episode 5.07 - Expired - Press Release

“Expired” – After visiting a possible wedding venue, Shaun and Lea happen upon a terrible car accident and discover Alma (Natalee Linez), a young pregnant mother who has been badly injured and needs immediate medical attention. Back at St. Bonaventure, Alma’s condition worsens, and Shaun and Drs. Lim and Jordan are forced to deliver the baby prematurely. Meanwhile, Dr. Glassman is apprehensive when a figure from his past reaches out for help on all-new “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, NOV. 22 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

4400 - Episode 1.06 - If You Love Something - Press Release

MISSION IMPOSSIBLE - Jharrel (Joseph David Jones) and Keisha (Ireon Roach) must earn the trust of the 4400 if they truly want to help keep them safe. Hayden (AMARR) convinces LaDonna (Khailah Johnson) and Andre (TL Thompson) to visit Ypsi Med and Rev (Derrick A. King) continues to grow his flock. The series also stars Brittany Adebumola, Jaye Ladymore, Cory Jeacoma, and Autumn Best. Rachel Raimist directed the episode written by Shomari Kirkwood (#106). Original airdate 11/29/2021.
TV SERIES

