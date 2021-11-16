ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Attorney General Cameron Sends Letter to FCC Supporting Efforts to Stop Misuse of Phone Numbers by Illegal Robocallers

By Atty Gen Daniel Cameron
953wiki.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKFORT, Ky. (November 15, 2021) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron today joined a coalition of 51 attorneys general in sending a letter to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), supporting the agency’s efforts to reduce the access illegal robocallers’ have to legitimate phone numbers. “As our efforts to combat caller...

www.953wiki.com

Comments / 0

Related
prescottenews.com

Attorney General Brnovich Sues to Stop DHS Permanent Guidance

Attorney General Mark Brnovich is co-leading a lawsuit with the attorneys general from Ohio and Montana to stop the implementation of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) dangerous ‘Guidelines for the Enforcement of Civil Immigration Law’ (Permanent Guidance). The immigration policy halts nearly all deportations, even for those convicted of crimes, and drastically ties the hands of immigration officers.
IMMIGRATION
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Stop robocallers from misusing legitimate phone numbers: AG Kaul

MADISON, Wis. - Attorney General Josh Kaul wrote the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Monday, Nov. 15 in support of its efforts to reduce robocallers’ access to legitimate phone numbers to make unending robocalls that scam people out of their hard-earned money. Earlier this year, phone companies were required to...
MADISON, WI
WSYX ABC6

Ohio Attorney General Yost urges Feds to block Robocallers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and his counterpart in every state are trying to stop illegal robocallers who scam the public by purchasing verified numbers from phone carriers in an effort to bypass new federal regulations meant to crack down on "spoofing." Spoofing is the process...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
State
Alaska State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Tennessee State
State
Vermont State
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
State
Connecticut State
State
Mississippi State
State
Illinois State
State
Maine State
State
Louisiana State
State
Montana State
State
Oregon State
State
Arkansas State
State
Utah State
State
Hawaii State
State
Rhode Island State
akbizmag.com

AGs Push FCC on Robocall Rules

Alaska’s attorney general joins counterparts from every other state supporting efforts to stop robocallers from misusing legitimate phone numbers. Attorney General Treg Taylor co-signed a letter to the Federal Communications Commission in support of the regulatory agency’s efforts to reduce robocalls. Taylor and every other state attorney general are seeking...
POLITICS
97.5 WOKQ

NH Attorney General Warns of Scam Letter

The Attorney General's office warned of a letter being sent its office telling the recipient their identity was used in connection with a purchase from an online retailer. The letter using the letterhead of the New Hampshire Deputy Attorney General claims that any account both financial and non-financial connected to the alleged compromised account will be shut down and includes a fake phone number not associated with the Attorney General's office.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KSN News

New tricks keep robocalls ringing, here’s how Kansas attorney general wants to fight back

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new technique that’s keeping robocalls ringing has Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt wanting a stricter review process from the government agency for communications. According to the Kansas attorney general, phone companies were required to implement STIR/SHAKEN – caller ID authentication technology. When robocallers use spoofing to make it look like they’re […]
KANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron
kentuckytoday.com

AGs want reduction of access for illegal robocallers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron has joined a coalition of 51 attorneys general in sending a letter to the Federal Communications Commission, supporting the agency’s efforts to reduce the access illegal robocallers’ have to legitimate phone numbers. In June, phone companies were required to implement STIR/SHAKEN, caller...
FRANKFORT, KY
YubaNet

AG Bonta Urges FCC to Take Aggressive Action to Prevent Illegal Robocallers From Shielding Their Identity

OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today joined a bipartisan coalition of attorneys general in urging the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to take a broad range of actions to prevent scammers from remaining anonymous when they place illegal robocalls. Earlier this year, Attorney General Bonta encouraged the FCC to accelerate the implementation of STIR/SHAKEN, a caller ID framework that is critical to detecting and blocking robocalls with “spoofed” caller IDs. With the implementation of STIR/SHAKEN, however, bad actors have begun looking for other ways to conceal their identities, including purchasing or renting legitimate telephone numbers in order to make their calls look like they are coming from legitimate sources. In today’s comments, the coalition expresses their strong support for new FCC policies designed to prevent these scammers from circumventing STIR/SHAKEN caller authentication and urges the FCC to take further aggressive action to protect Americans from harmful robocalls.
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorney General#Attorneys#Robocall#Stir Shaken
Government Technology

West Virginia Joins Coalition to Stop Illegal Robocalls

(TNS) — West Virginia has joined a broad, bipartisan coalition in writing to the Federal Communications Commission in support of its efforts to reduce illegal robocallers' access to legitimate phone numbers. Scammers often use legitimate phone numbers to make incessant robocalls that swindle consumers, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Jacksonville Journal Courier

Attorney General Raoul joins bipartisan coalition calling for end of robocalls

On Monday, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul joined a bipartisan coalition of 50 attorneys general in supporting the Federal Communications Commission’s effort to reduce robocallers’ access to legitimate phone numbers to use to make illegal robocalls. "I am committed to protecting the rights of Illinois consumers, and that includes defending...
POLITICS
WDTV

Group of lawmakers working to stop robocalls

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A new group of lawmakers are working to stop those never-ending robocalls. West Virginia Attorney General Morrisey and others are writing to the FCC to strengthen the support for their anti-robocall software. “As telecommunications technology improves, so does scammers’ ability to find ways to exploit it,”...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FCC
KTLO

AG urges efforts to stop robocallers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Attorney General Rutledge has written the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in support of its efforts to reduce illegal robocallers’ access to legitimate phone numbers in an effort to stop robocalls that scam people out of their hard-earned money. Earlier this year, phone companies were required to implement STIR/SHAKEN – caller ID authentication technology to combat spoofing by ensuring that telephone calls originate from verified numbers. Because the technology prevents robocallers from spoofing phone numbers, scam robocalls have dropped by 29% since June as the phone industry continues to put STIR/SHAKEN into effect.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
On Common Ground News

Georgia AG Carr joins multi-state effort to halt illegal robocallers

ATLANTA– Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr has written the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in support of its efforts to reduce illegal robocallers’ access to legitimate phone numbers. Often, bad actors will use verified phone numbers to make unending robocalls in scam attempts. “The heightened prevalence of illegal robocalls is a...
ATLANTA, GA
WSYX ABC6

Ohio Attorney General sues to stop restrictions on ICE

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and two other state attorneys general have sued to stop the new federal restrictions on Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE). In September, the Biden administration announced new rules that require authorities to only pursue migrants who recently crossed into the country...
OHIO STATE
moodyonthemarket.com

Nessel Joins Effort To Reduce Robocalls

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is joining with attorneys general around the nation to ask the FCC to make more actions to prevent robocallers from harassing the residents of Michigan and other states. The AG’s office tells us more:. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joined a bipartisan coalition of attorneys...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy