Livingston Co. Nursing Home Board Meeting

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is subpoenaing the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers, going directly after the right-wing groups as well as their leaders. A Tuesday set of subpoenas seeks documents from the extremist and militia groups along with testimony from Henry...
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — The case of three white men charged with murder in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery went to the jury Tuesday after a trial in which prosecutors argued that the defendants provoked the fatal confrontation and defense attorneys insisted their clients acted in self-defense. “You can’t claim...
A Florida judge has exonerated the "Groveland Four" — four Black men who were accused of attacking and raping a White teen at gunpoint in 1949. Bill Gladson, the local state attorney, fought for the men's convictions to be overturned. "We followed the evidence to see where it led us, and it led us to this moment," Gladson said at a news conference Monday.
WASHINGTON — At least 95 percent of federal workers will meet Monday's deadline to have received at least one dose of a Covid vaccine or to request an exemption, according to a senior administration official. Among the 3.5 million federal employees, 90 percent have had at least one shot as...
Brian Laundrie died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head and his manner of death was suicide, his family's attorney Steven Bertolino said Tuesday. His human remains were found last month at a Florida reserve after a weeks-long manhunt following the disappearance and death of his fiancee, Gabby Petito.
NASA is launching a small probe Wednesday that will crash head-on into a small asteroid next fall at some 15,000 mph to test the feasibility of one day nudging a threatening body off course just enough to prevent a catastrophic impact on Earth. The $330 million Double Asteroid Redirection Test,...
Five people were killed and at least 48 others were injured when a 39-year-old man driving an SUV plowed through the Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, a city of about 70,000. The suspect, Darrell E. Brooks Jr., 39, made bail twice in Wisconsin this year despite having an active sex...
