Backup Fines Delayed

(LOS ANGELES) – The Los Angeles-Long Beach port complex will delay fining shipping companies that...

NBC New York

California Ports Report Supply Chain Progress, Delay Fines for Lingering Cargo Containers

The nation's busiest port complex will delay imposing fines on carriers for lingering containers awaiting pickup, citing significant improvements in the supply chain. The executive directors of the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach said in a joint statement on Monday that since last month's announcement of the new fee, the ports have seen a decline of 33% in aging cargo on the docks.
CBS LA

Ports Of LA, Long Beach Delay Fines Again For Idling Cargo

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach announced Monday that they are again pushing back the start of a new fine for idling containers, this as they continue efforts to address the cargo logjam which has contributed to a nationwide supply chain crisis. The container dwell fee was set to take effect Monday after having already been delayed several times. However, it has now been pushed back yet again, to Monday, Nov. 29. The delay in implementing the fee is because both ports have seen significant progress in recent weeks in clearing the bottleneck. Since the fine was...
