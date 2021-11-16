Backup Fines Delayed

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach announced Monday that they are again pushing back the start of a new fine for idling containers, this as they continue efforts to address the cargo logjam which has contributed to a nationwide supply chain crisis. The container dwell fee was set to take effect Monday after having already been delayed several times. However, it has now been pushed back yet again, to Monday, Nov. 29. The delay in implementing the fee is because both ports have seen significant progress in recent weeks in clearing the bottleneck. Since the fine was...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO