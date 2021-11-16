BOIL WATER ADVISORY issued for several Leitchfield streets

The Department of Energy will release 50 million barrels of oil from the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve, the White House announced Tuesday, as the Biden administration seeks ways to control rising costs at the pump. Of the 50 million barrels, 32 million will eventually be returned to the strategic reserve...
The House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol has issued subpoenas to onetime Trump ally Roger Stone and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones as a part of their investigation. The committee is demanding records and testimony from Jones and Stone, along with three other witnesses the committee...
A man intentionally plowed an SUV into a crowd at a holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, Sunday night and was being charged with intentional homicide, police said. Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson said Monday the five people killed at the parade ranged in age from 52 to 81. Thompson said...
WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 90% of federal workers received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Monday’s deadline set by President Joe Biden. Biden announced in September that more than 3.5 million federal workers were required to undergo vaccination, with no option to get regularly tested instead, unless they secured an approved medical or religious exemption. A U.S. official said the vast majority of federal workers are fully vaccinated, and that a smaller number have pending or approved exceptions to the mandate.
The New York state Assembly Judiciary Committee said Monday it found "overwhelming evidence" that disgraced former Gov. Andrew Cuomo engaged in sexual harassment while in office, concluding an eight-month impeachment investigation into multiple allegations of misconduct. The judiciary committee's 60-page report, which detailed the investigation by law firm Davis Polk...
Comments / 0