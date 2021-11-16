ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Opinion: Tax relief for the rest of us

By Sean Scanlon
GreenwichTime
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor nearly two years, the state and federal governments have been trying to help people make it through the pandemic with new programs and aid. Now, as inflation rises and the COVID threat decreases, the best thing we can do to help is cut taxes for Connecticut’s working and middle...

www.greenwichtime.com

Comments / 0

Related
utv44.com

Fourth check? Many will get $1,800 before 2021 ends

BALTIMORE (WBFF/WKRC) - There's a debate underway in Washington D.C. as to whether more stimulus money will be sent to American families. Previous rounds of COVID stimulus payments sent money to families in the order of $1,200, $600, and $1,400 - the last one being part of the American Rescue Plan signed into law by President Biden in March of 2021. The American Rescue Plan also sent money directly to families in the form of the expanded federal Child Tax Credit. The first half of the newly expanded credit is being delivered directly to families.
POLITICS
hawaiipublicradio.org

Tax relief is on the way for longtime Maui families struggling with steep hikes in property taxes

Tax relief is on the way for longtime Maui families struggling with a steep hike in property taxes. The Maui County Council unanimously approved Friday the ʻāina kupuna bill. The measure would amend the county tax code to allow Maui County families who have held onto their land for more than 80 years to dedicate that property as ʻāina kupuna, or ancestral land.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
informnny.com

Military retirees to receive largest cost of living pay increase in 4 decades

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — Many military retirees will see a major increase to their cost of living pay next year. On November 19 the Department of Defense announced adjustments being made to annual cost of living rates for the calendar year 2022. The DoD stated that this is the largest increase in this pay since 1982.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
wvgazettemail.com

John Palmer: Carbon tax is a must going forward (Opinion)

All serious plans for mitigating climate change include a carbon tax. Such a tax is similar in some ways to the taxes on cigarettes and liquor: we know alcohol and nicotine are both deadly poisons and pleasure-giving substances. We know outright prohibition doesn’t work. In the best of all possible worlds, taxes do two things at once — change behavior in prosocial ways and also painlessly furnish funds to run the government.
CARBON, WV
GreenwichTime

Business Highlights: Powell's second term, methane fee

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced he’s nominating Jerome Powell for a second term as Federal Reserve chair, endorsing Powell’s stewardship of the economy through a brutal pandemic recession in which the Fed’s ultra-low rate policies helped bolster confidence and revitalize the job market. Biden also said he would nominate Lael Brainard, the lone Democrat on the Fed’s Board of Governors and the preferred alternative to Powell for many progressives, as vice chair. The president said he will fill the three remaining slots on the board, including vice chair for supervision, a bank regulatory post, in “early December.” His decision strikes a note of continuity and bipartisanship at a time when surging inflation is burdening households.
BUSINESS
click orlando

Florida Gov. DeSantis proposes $1 billion in gas tax relief

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis proposed more than $1 billion in gas tax relief while speaking Monday at Buc-ee’s in Daytona Beach. Continuing to contrast his economic approach to that of President Joe Biden, DeSantis said the approximately 25-cent-a-gallon “gas tax relief” proposal could save the average Florida family up to $200 over a five- to six-month period, while reducing state revenue by more than $1 billion.
FLORIDA STATE
GreenwichTime

Vaccine mandate compliance high among school, state workers

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — New data released Monday shows most K-12 school employees and state employees who were mandated to get vaccinated or else tested for COVID-19 are complying with Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont's executive order. A survey of public and private school workers released by the state’s Department of...
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
Person
Rosa Delauro
leedaily.com

Child Tax Credit 2022 Qualifications: What Will Be Different?

A child tax credit (CTC) is a scheme of government to support poor families that have dependent children. The families that make less than a certain amount per year may benefit from a child tax credit. President Joe Biden has expanded the said policy this year as part of his...
INCOME TAX
wnns.com

GOP Lawmakers Propose ”Inflation Relief” Tax Credit

As Illinois families cope with higher prices at the gas pump and the grocery store, some Republican state lawmakers are proposing “inflation relief” in the form of a one-time tax credit. The plan put forward by Representatives Avery Bourne and Tom Demmer would provide payments ranging from $200 to $400,...
BUSINESS
illinoisnewsnow.com

Amid record inflation and high taxes, Illinois GOP pushes for tax relief

(The Center Square) – Illinoisans live in the least tax-friendly state, something that compounds the record-high inflation, but Illinois Republicans announced a plan Tuesday for immediate relief. The latest Kiplinger report on state tax-friendliness ranks Illinois at the very bottom. The business forecast publication evaluates income tax, property tax and...
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Relief#Child Tax Credit#Tax Cut#Covid#Office Of Fiscal Analysis
KREX

Dems confident on methane fee as budget bill moves to Senate

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Democratic plan to impose a fee on methane emissions from oil and gas wells has cleared a key hurdle, but it faces strong opposition from the oil and gas industry and criticism by centrist Sen. Joe Manchin. The proposed fee on methane — a powerful pollutant that contributes to global warming — was included in a […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
cbs12.com

DeSantis pitches plan for 'gas tax relief'

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) — To confront inflation, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday he will ask lawmakers next year to temporarily “zero out” state gas taxes. Continuing to contrast his economic approach to the Biden White House, DeSantis said the approximately 25-cent-a-gallon “gas tax relief” proposal could save the average Florida family up to $200 over a five- to six-month period, while reducing state revenue by more than $1 billion. DeSantis wants lawmakers to approve it during the legislative session that starts Jan. 11.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland Adds 14,900 Jobs In October: Unemployment Decreases To 5.7%: Labor Report

Maryland’s economy gained 14,900 jobs in October and the state’s unemployment rate decreased from 5.9% to 5.7%, according to preliminary data released by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday morning. The latest numbers mean that the state’s unemployment rate is at its lowest level since the beginning of the COVID-19 […] The post Maryland Adds 14,900 Jobs In October: Unemployment Decreases To 5.7%: Labor Report appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
Click10.com

DeSantis calls inflation a ‘huge problem,’ pledges gas tax relief

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday that the state legislature will pursue gas tax relief for Florida residents, calling inflation a “huge problem.”. At a news conference Monday morning in Daytona Beach, accompanied by the state’s Department of Transportation Secretary Kevin J. Thibault, DeSantis placed the blame on “inflationary policies out of Washington.”
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Wicked Local

Chelmsford businesses seek relief as board readies to set tax rates

CHELMSFORD -- Local businesses are once more seeking relief, as the Select Board prepares to set the 2022 property tax levy. The Select Board opened the annual property tax hearing Nov. 15; the hearing is continued to Nov. 29 meeting, when the board expects to vote. Tom Boucher, president of...
CHELMSFORD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy