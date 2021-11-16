ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan LGBTQ+ Orgs on Voter Suppression: Across the Country Anti-Voter Initiatives Are Attacking the LGBTQ+ Community

By Editorial Cartoon
Pride Source
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are organizations across the State of Michigan that serve members of the LGBTQ+ community and we write this statement in opposition to the so-called “Secure Michigan Vote” petition drive. We believe that such initiative, instead of making voting in Michigan more secure, suppresses voter participation and disenfranchises already marginalized communities...

Pride Source

Caregiving and Bereavement: Does the LGBTQ+ Community Need Stronger Support?

Acting as primary caregiver for a dying parent is a heavy burden for anyone. Martin, who preferred not to use his last name, assumed that role for his mother after outliving his own cancer prognosis by 20 years. Yet Martin remains remarkably upbeat while candidly discussing his experiences giving and receiving care.
Washington Examiner

It takes no sixth sense to see dead people on Michigan’s voter rolls

One reason so many people are willing to disbelieve election results in this country is that too many election officials ignore laws requiring them to maintain the integrity of voter rolls. Witness the state of Michigan, sued last week by a watchdog group called the Public Interest Legal Foundation for...
Quad-Cities Times

4 lawmakers call Pritzker's comments on Rittenhouse trial 'beyond reprehensible'

SPRINGFIELD — Four Central Illinois GOP lawmakers on Monday issued a statement calling Gov. J.B. Pritzker's comments regarding the verdict of Kyle Rittenhouse "beyond reprehensible." Pritzker, a Democrat, on Friday in a statement said: "Carrying a loaded gun into a community 20 miles from your home and shooting unarmed citizens...
The Independent

Could the verdict in the trial of Ahmaud Arbery’s killers spell the end for so-called vigilante justice?

It’s a tale as old as time.Everyday citizens decide to take the law into their own hands in what they claim is the pursuit of justice.In this case, a Black 25-year-old former high school football star ended up dead, shot twice at close range on a spring afternoon in Georgia, while his family said he was out for a run.Ahmaud Arbery’s death - and the trial of the three white men accused of his murder currently underway in Brunswick - has shone a spotlight on the concepts of self defence, citizen’s arrest, stand your ground and open carry laws.For years,...
