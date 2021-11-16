Nick Sirianni speaks passionately about Jalen Hurts' improvement

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made his 14th NFL start this week in Denver, and it was one of his best performances as a pro.

His head coach, Nick Sirianni, spoke passionately about Hurts' progress, highlighting a specific 3rd-and-12 completion to Dallas Goedert.

"The play that he made to Dallas Goedert on the 3rd-and-12," Sirianni told Angelo Cataldi when asked about Hurts' progress. "What he did was, it was good protection, but he had to move a little bit in the pocket and he slid, he kept great ball security. Man, he's doing such a great job of taking care of the football in terms of interceptions, but I know last year he had a couple fumbles to his name. And he's done such a good job of protecting that football when he's a runner or when he's in the pocket.

"I think what you would have saw about a month ago in the season on that 3rd-and-12, he would ran," Sirianni continued. "And maybe he would have gotten the first, I mean he's a good runner. He may have got 12 and got the first, may have got 13. But what he did in this one, he slid, kept his eyes down the field—Dallas Goedert ran an unbelievable route to free himself up—and he delivered a strike for 24 yards. That's awesome, that's progress, and that's playing quarterback in the NFL at a really high level."

Hurts completed 16 of 23 yards for 178 yards, 2 TDs, and 1 INT, plus 53 yards on the ground in Sunday's dominating win over the Broncos. On the season, Hurts has 13 touchdowns, 5 interceptions, and just one fumble lost.

Sirianni also spoke about the 23-year-old's ability to see the game at the line of scrimmage.

"I'd say a handful of plays on Sunday he got us out of a bad play, whether it was a check in the play call or he just saw something and just got out of it, that really helped us out," Sirianni said. "I was always taught those four or five plays that the quarterbacks fixes, those can make a huge difference in the game."

As for Goedert, who left Sunday's game with a concussion after taking a heat to the head in the aforementioned play, Sirianni says he hopes to see the tight end back this week.