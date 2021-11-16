ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

6 teens injured in drive-by shooting near Denver area school

KREX
KREX
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xSL7v_0cyFKUai00

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Six teenagers were wounded Monday in a drive-by shooting in a park near a suburban Denver high school, but all were expected to survive, police said.

The victims, who range in age from 14 to 18, are all students at Aurora Central High School in Aurora, a diverse city east of Denver, said police chief Vanessa Wilson. She said she needed everyone to be “outraged” by what happened and come forward with any information they might have to help police find those responsible.

Wilson asked neighbors and other bystanders to share any videos or photos from phones or house surveillance systems that might help detectives identify the suspects, who haven’t been apprehended.

Multiple rounds fired from different guns were found at the scene, and it is possible some rounds were fired by someone on foot, she said.

Police officers assigned to the school were the first to respond to the shooting and saved the life of one victim by applying a tourniquet, Wilson said. That student later underwent emergency surgery, she said.

Wilson said she’s relieved the students are expected to survive but said gun violence is a public health crisis.

“There is a violence crisis across the nation right now, and so I think we all need to pay attention,” she said.

Three patients from the shooting were taken to Children’s Hospital Colorado. They were in stable condition and have all been reunited with their families, spokesperson Caitlin Jenney said.

Several students hugged one another outside the school as staff and police ushered students away from the direction of the crime scene. Others shouted “Stay safe” as they parted ways.

Student Aariah McClain, 15, said she heard gunfire as she was walking near the school’s football field during lunch. She heard four shots at first, so she started walking toward the school. Then she said she heard “a whole lot more,” she said.

“I was shocked,” she said of the shooting, as she waited outside the school with her father, Harold McClain, for her 14-year-old sister to be dismissed.

“I work and we pay taxes for these police to be here. I don’t see how this is even happening,” Harold McClain said. “They need more security.”

The school was put on a “secure perimeter” because of the shooting, police said. That typically means no one is allowed in or out of a school but students and staff are able to move freely within the building.

Evette Mitchell, 47, rushed to the school to get her son, Trevell, 15. He was in gym class when he heard the gunshots, and the teacher escorted them to the smaller gym.

“I did 90 (mph) on the highway,” she said, “because I didn’t know if it was my kid or not.”

Mitchell said she is frustrated because another shooting involving three teens happened near the school on a recent weekend. Mitchell added parents get blamed for youth violence, but there are no affordable activities offered for students in the area.

“Everything costs. We’re all low-income families so it’s hard for us to find something for these kids to do,” said Mitchell, who said her son was going to be in online classes for the rest of the week because of the shooting.

According to U.S. News and World Report’s high school rankings, 67% of the school’s approximately 2,000 students are considered economically disadvantaged, qualifying for free or reduced lunch.

Michelle Marin, who lives across the street from the school, said she walks her dog at the park almost every morning and sees students hanging out there all the time, “but you never think something like that’s going to happen.”

“We have seen some lockdowns but nothing with the caution tape or anything like that,” Marin said.

The shooting comes after an 18-year-old died after being shot about 5 miles (8 kilometers) away on Sunday night.

Another shooting was also reported Friday in the parking lot of an Aurora mall, but police only found several shell casings when they arrived.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 3

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KREX

Aurora police union president suspended over diversity email

DENVER (AP) — The president of a police union in the Denver suburb of Aurora has been placed on paid administrative leave by the police department after he sent an email to the group’s 240 members calling diversity provisions in an agreement between the city and the state “sexist and racist.” Officer Doug Wilkinson sent […]
AURORA, CO
KREX

Police looking for vehicles in shooting that wounded 6 teens

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Police asked the public for help Tuesday in finding two vehicles believed to have been involved in a drive-by shooting in a park near a suburban Denver high school that left six teenagers wounded. The victims in Monday’s shooting, boys and girls ranging in age from 14 to 18, were all […]
AURORA, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Aurora, CO
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Aurora, CO
Crime & Safety
KREX

Montrose Police Investigating Kidnapping Case

MONTROSE, Colo. — The Montrose Police Department is investigating a kidnapping case that was reported in the early evening hours of Wednesday, November 17, 2021. Officers and detectives responded to a residence in the 100 Block of South San Juan Avenue and spoke with witnesses to the incident, who reported that a male party arrived, demanding […]
MONTROSE, CO
KREX

Grand Junction teen in custody after overnight stabbing

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo — Around 10:00pm, The Grand Junction Police Department responded to a report of a stabbing on the 700 block of 26 ½ Road Tuesday night. Upon arrival, officers found an adult male with a stab wound in his chest/abdomen area. This male was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. An […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Two of the four owners of homes searched by FBI have come forward

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX)- Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters and Lauren Boebert’s, former campaign manager, Sherronna Bishop, were two of four Western Colorado locations the FBI searched Tuesday. The two other locations searched have not been disclosed but Bishop chose to speak out Wednesday about her experience. “This is an attempt to, I believe intimidate […]
MESA COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drive By Shooting#6 Teens#Gun Violence#Ap
KREX

Police reforms spurred by Elijah McClain’s death advance

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — A suburban Denver police department whose officers were indicted in the death of Elijah McClain will revamp its use-of-force policies and launch new training programs in an effort to combat bias. It is part of an agreement announced Tuesday following an investigation that found a pattern of racially-biased policing and excessive […]
DENVER, CO
KREX

Reports: Air tanker crash near Kruger Rock Fire

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of a single-engine air tanker crash near the vicinity of the Kruger Rock Fire. Emergency medical services are also responding. KREX5’s sister station FOX31 is working to confirm reports from the scene. FOX31’s Michael Konopasek is at the Little Valley and Fish […]
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
KREX

Search warrants executed in Colorado election security probe

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — A multiagency task force executed search warrants at four locations in western Colorado amid an ongoing investigation into allegations that an elections clerk was involved in a security breach of elections equipment earlier this year, a district attorney said. The FBI, the state attorney general’s office, and local authorities conducted […]
COLORADO STATE
KREX

KREX

728
Followers
872
Post
133K+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy