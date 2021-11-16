ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Column: Climate change is killing our future

By George Ochenski
Michigan Advance
Michigan Advance
 7 days ago

For years now we’ve been subjected to an endless stream of nonsense from those who deny the inescapable reality that our planet is overheating due to human-caused pollution in the atmosphere. It’s now apparent that the cascading effects of global baking — and the concurrent lack of action by our politicians and lawmakers — are creating enormous societal, economic and environmental problems and threatening our very existence.

A quick review of this year’s climate catastrophes provides a daunting example. The enduring mega-drought in the southwest has fueled enormous wildfires, reduced the mighty Colorado River to a trickle, left crops withering on the vines and in the fields, while exacerbating the Sixth Great Mass Extinction Event for more and more species due to development and destruction of livable habitat.

In the meantime, enormous hurricanes and floods have decimated huge areas on the Gulf and East Coasts. Some of the hardest-hit areas just happen to be where the majority of the nation’s oil and gas refineries are located and the “ancillary damage” can now be seen at the gas pumps, putting many American families in budgetary straits as prices soar for transportation and home heating fuels.

Of course the same lame politicians who dwell in the climate denial world — and their cohorts who continue to promote drilling, mining, and burning even more fossil fuels — do what politicians always do, blame someone else.

Lately it’s President Biden who, in their pitiful partisan attacks, is somehow held responsible for the societal and economic impacts from these acts of nature that are, in truth, promulgated by their own myopic climate policies. While more than happy to point out the current higher fuel costs, they offer no realistic options except the same prescription that got us here and has led to massive environmental damage — drill, mine, and burn more fossil fuels while continuing to deny the inescapable evidence that doing so will only increase our problems.

They say doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different outcome is the definition of insanity — and one would be hard-pressed to argue that our current dead-end path on dealing with our own pollution-caused problems is anything but insane. When 99 percent of the world’s scientists agree that we have to reduce our fossil fuel use and increase our renewable energy use or we’ll perish, one might just think there could be some actionable truth there.

And indeed, there is. If (big if) our politicians weren’t so busy beating each other up while kowtowing to their fossil fuel contributors, they might just figure out it’s long past time to cease the subsidies for fossil fuels and invest those billions of dollars a year in renewables.

Could America lead the way in ensuring every solar-capable home, commercial, and government building in the nation is outfitted with solar panels? Of course we could. And how many solar panels could be installed with even a fraction of the more than $2 billion dollars a day spent on the foolish pursuit of global military dominance? Moreover, those direct investments in local distributed renewable energy will, in the short and long run, keep us a lot more secure than antiquated aircraft carriers and nukes.

We cannot escape the impacts from climate change since there are already too many greenhouse gasses in the atmosphere. But time has run out for clueless politicians who deny science and defend fossil fuels as the problems — and the costs — create increasingly severe impacts that realistically, not theoretically, threaten the very future of those they pledged to serve.

This column first ran in the Advance ‘s sister outlet, the Daily Montanan. Read it here.

The post Column: Climate change is killing our future appeared first on Michigan Advance .

Comments / 0

Related
Michigan Advance

Climate change: Women and families in poor countries most feel the brunt

The two-week climate conference in Glasgow, concluding today, shone a spotlight on the harm climate change inflicts on women and families in the world’s most vulnerable countries. Women, who often hold lead roles in providing food and health care for their families, are on the front lines, according to advocates participating in panel discussions during […] The post Climate change: Women and families in poor countries most feel the brunt appeared first on Michigan Advance.
ENVIRONMENT
Michigan Advance

U.S. Reps in Glasgow aim to bolster climate-rescue efforts at global conference

A delegation of Congressional Democrats including Florida Rep. Kathy Castor told conferees Wednesday at the global climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, that the United States is not just talking, it is acting to reduce pollution, gird against vulnerabilities such as extreme storms, heat and flooding  and demonstrate how major polluters can change. “America is back […] The post U.S. Reps in Glasgow aim to bolster climate-rescue efforts at global conference appeared first on Michigan Advance.
ENVIRONMENT
Michigan Advance

Climate funds in infrastructure bill aimed at drought, wildfires, floods, Interior says

The recently passed bipartisan infrastructure bill isn’t just about roads and bridges—it also spends billions to address wildfire, drought, flooding and other effects from climate change, Interior Department officials said Wednesday. The $1.2 trillion measure, which is awaiting President Joe Biden’s signature after the House cleared it last week, includes pay raises for wildland firefighters, […] The post Climate funds in infrastructure bill aimed at drought, wildfires, floods, Interior says appeared first on Michigan Advance.
U.S. POLITICS
Foreign Policy

The Tragedy of Stopping Climate Change

As nations everywhere struggle to decide how best to salvage Earth, perhaps it’s only to be expected that our global generalized anxiety disorder has reached the fever pitch of a writer under deadline: How should the plot to save the world proceed?. The 2051 Munich Climate Conference, organized by the...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
The Atlantic

The Atlantic Daily: Three Hints About Our Climate Future

The United Nations’ annual summit on climate change is in a frantic push for a final agreement. But no matter the outcome of the high-profile proceedings in Glasgow, the global checkup has already previewed where the conversation goes from here. Nuclear power is having a hot moment. Meltdowns gave the...
ENVIRONMENT
Gotham Gazette

It’s Time To Make Polluters Pay To Protect Our Climate Future

Several weeks ago, when Hurricane Ida devastated New York, one thing became painfully clear: we are still not prepared for the climate crisis. At least 45 people were killed by the storm in the New York area, many of whom were low-income people of color, and the storm caused at least $50 million of physical damage to infrastructure and over 1,200 homes in our state alone.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WBUR

'Our people are watching': Barbados PM's warning about climate change among memorable COP26 speeches

Friday marks the final day of the United Nations COP26 climate summit in Glasgow. Negotiators from countries around the world have made promises to cut methane emissions, move away from coal and phase out pollution from cars and airplanes. But there's still a holdup on how deep to cut emissions, as well as funding for developing countries to address climate impacts.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Drought#Oil And Gas#American
The Conversation U.S.

The average person’s daily choices can still make a big difference in fighting climate change – and getting governments and utilities to tackle it, too

The average American’s everyday interactions with energy sources are limited. They range from turning appliances on or off, to commuting, to paying utility bills. The connections between those acts and rising global temperatures may seem distant. However, individuals hold many keys to unlocking solutions to climate change – the biggest...
ENVIRONMENT
Murray State News

Our View: Need a giant leap to fight climate change, not baby steps

While the United Nations is pushing toward action in order to combat climate change, their efforts seem to far exceed that of the nations who have power to change how we see the future. The U.N. Climate Conference, COP26, concluded on Friday, Nov. 12, in Glasgow, Scotland. This is the...
ENVIRONMENT
The Staten Island Advance

Existing COVID, climate change might not be our fault (letter to the editor)

I grow weary of being berated for COVID and climate change. Greta Thunberg should take her condemnation show on the road to China, the world’s greatest polluter. Years ago my husband and I went to Ireland and visited a site where palm trees grew. We were told the same trade winds that exist in Hawaii find their way to Ireland. As for climate change in the world, isn’t it entirely possible that China’s pollution finds its way around the world by the prevailing winds? I can’t help but notice how the Chinese population wears masks all the time and how the American people are starting to look the same.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Science
La Crosse Tribune

Our Environment at Risk: A growing consensus on climate change

Utah is a rather conservative state. And the majority of those who deny or are skeptical about human-caused climate change are conservatives. So, it was surprising to read an opinion piece titled “Republicans Need to Engage in Climate Politics” in the Deseret News, Salt Lake City’s major newspaper. Although this...
ENVIRONMENT
Duluth News Tribune

Reader's View: Future generations will be pay for our climate folly

A Nov. 5 letter (Reader’s View: “Clean energy does not mean cheap energy”) claimed it’s a loaded question to ask people if they prefer clean energy. It maintained that a more honest question would be, “How much are you willing to pay for clean energy?”. Unfortunately, the letter completely missed...
DULUTH, MN
nylcv.org

Electrifying Our Buildings to Fight Climate Change

As global fossil fuel emissions are the leading cause of climate change, leaders all over the world have come up with solutions to lower their region’s carbon footprint. In New York, policies have been implemented to help reduce gas emissions through transportation, industrial, and power sectors. Since the primary source of the city’s emissions comes from buildings, it is evident that building decarbonization is necessary to achieve our climate goals. One of the most critical ways to fight climate change in New York City is to electrify buildings. NYLCV therefore supports Intro 2317, a bill that would place an emissions cap on all new and renovated buildings and encourage building electrification. However, we feel that there need to be some major amendments to the bill so that we approach the complexities of building electrification pragmatically.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Michigan Advance

Michigan Advance

767
Followers
825
Post
296K+
Views
ABOUT

The Michigan Advance is a hard-hitting, nonprofit news site covering politics and policy across the state. We feature in-depth stories, blog posts and social media updates, as well as top-notch progressive commentary. We wholeheartedly believe that journalists have the biggest impact by reporting close to home, explaining what’s happening in our state and communities — and why. Michigan has hundreds fewer reporters than just a couple decades ago. The result is too many stories falling through the cracks. Our staff of five experienced journalists is based in downtown Lansing, but you’ll rarely find us hanging around the office. We believe in good, old-fashioned shoe-leather reporting and aim to cover communities across the state. The Advance is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Advance retains editorial independence.

 https://www.michiganadvance.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy