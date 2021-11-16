21+ Slimming Hairstyles for Overweight Women Over 40

Hair is such a personal part of us. But do you ever get the urge to just chop it all off? Or at least grab the scissors and take chunks out of it?. The actual act of lopping sections away (or having your stylist do it) and watching pieces fall to the ground can be cathartic…refreshing…transformative. After a long stretch of having decisions stripped from us, of losing control of the things around us, and of daily monotony, the world has regained some fragile order. But who else still feels restless? Remember, our hair is one place we can take charge in whatever way we want to. And rather than smoothing strands into line and straightening the lot into sleek and perfect order, roughing it up with a mussy, unruly cut can feel exquisitely defiant. If you’re getting your kicks just thinking about it, you’re likely seeking some rebel texture.

HAIR CARE ・ 12 DAYS AGO