Aditi Kinkhabwala: I would like Alex Van Pelt to call the plays and Kevin Stefanski to overlook everything
NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala discussed the status of the Browns and the AFC North. Why did the Browns go away from the run against the Patriots? Why Baker's health is a major issue this season? Why Alex Van Pelt should call plays instead of Kevin Stefanski?
