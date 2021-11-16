Aditi Kinkhabwala: I would like Alex Van Pelt to call the plays and Kevin Stefanski to overlook everything

NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala discussed the status of the Browns and the AFC North. Why did the Browns go away from the run against the Patriots? Why Baker's health is a major issue this season? Why Alex Van Pelt should call plays instead of Kevin Stefanski?

Listen to The Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima weekday mornings 6-10am on Sports Radio 92.3 The Fan and the Audacy App!