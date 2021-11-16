ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Finding the Texans silver linings with Seth Payne and Wade Smith

By Payne And Pendergast
610AM Sports Radio
 7 days ago

(SportsRadio 610) - The Texans are back from their bye week and we're trying to find some silver linings for this dreadful, 1-8 football team.

Original Texans defensive lineman Seth Payne was joined by former Texans Pro Bowl offensive lineman Wade Smith on Reaction Monday. Seth tries to find some silver linings for the Texans and Wade assesses if he's right.

They also react to a rant from a Steelers fan about Matt Canada and discuss the idea of Carlos Correa signing with the Dodgers.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Payne
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Wade Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Silver Linings#Pro Bowl#American Football#Steelers
610AM Sports Radio

Kansas City, KS
All sports news from Kansas City, including the Chiefs, Royals and more.

