Finding the Texans silver linings with Seth Payne and Wade Smith

(SportsRadio 610) - The Texans are back from their bye week and we're trying to find some silver linings for this dreadful, 1-8 football team.

Original Texans defensive lineman Seth Payne was joined by former Texans Pro Bowl offensive lineman Wade Smith on Reaction Monday. Seth tries to find some silver linings for the Texans and Wade assesses if he's right.

They also react to a rant from a Steelers fan about Matt Canada and discuss the idea of Carlos Correa signing with the Dodgers.

