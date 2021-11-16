ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Workers wield the bargaining power in return-to-office plans

By The Real Deal, Suzannah Cavanaugh
KXRM
KXRM
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24524p_0cyFE9JW00

( The Real Deal ) – As return-to-work plans gather more steam, a survey of building managers and commercial real estate advisors found firms are largely deferring to their employees to determine what shape office life will take.

There’s one facet of the office’s future where workers are getting the most wiggle room: their schedules.

Most organizations plan to let employees pick how many days they will work remotely, according to a report by commercial real estate advisory Blue Skyre IBE. The firm surveyed more than 450 real estate professionals in the U.S. and Canada over late July and early August.

Respondents said remote work allowances will be key to firms retaining talent.

Office managers largely predicted a hybrid approach to in-office work, with 55% forecasting a balance of three to five days per week and 23% saying employees would split remote and office work 50-50. Only 21% said most of their employees would work remotely a majority of the time.

Nearly half of organizations would also give employees access to wellness amenities and the flexibility to work from anywhere, the survey said. Most would award employees a one-time bonus and about one-third of companies would pay for employees to relocate.

The swell of perks comes amid a shift in the power dynamics that govern the labor market.

With the workforce still down 3 million workers from pre-pandemic levels and the “ Great Resignation ” adding to the labor shortage , employers are going the extra mile, hiking wages and tacking on benefits to woo back workers.

Half of the firms referenced in the survey also said they plan to expand budgets to pay for building upgrades, like improved security, HVAC systems and technology, in addition to a fresh crop of amenities.

As a possible cost-saving measure, just under half of building managers said their organization would alter its building space. Within that cohort, 45 percent would shave space by up to a quarter and 32 percent expected floor plans to decrease by at least 10 percent.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

Related
Inc.com

Apple's Return to the Office Plan Has 1 Glaring Problem

Last week, Bloomberg reported that Apple's CEO, Tim Cook, had sent an email to employees letting them know that the company's plan to have everyone return to the office has been delayed until February 1. Like many companies, Apple has gone through several revisions of its plan to get everyone back in the office.
BUSINESS
Law.com

Leading the Return to the Office

While we all look forward to returning to normal, the normal we left in early 2020 remains elusive. This is a great time to take your feedback game to the next level; use the “SBI” method of feedback - specific, behavior, impact. This time of transition is an opportunity to...
ECONOMY
uiargonaut.com

Labor shortage sees few applicants to local businesses

Many businesses in Moscow are having difficulty filling open positions. This is a trend that can be seen across the entirety of the country. At the University of Idaho, 60 random students were asked if they’re working. 38 said that they weren’t. “I got a full-ride scholarship, so that made...
MOSCOW, ID
KXRM

Updated guidance released for COVID Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program applicants

WASHINGTON (PRESS RELEASE) — The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced updated guidance for COVID Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program applicants. The following updated guidance is being provided: EIDL loan and Targeted Advance applications will be accepted until December 31 and will continue to be processed after this date until funds are exhausted. Supplemental Targeted Advance applications will be accepted until […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bargaining Power#Commercial Real Estate#Weather
Buffalo News

As workers return to offices, hybrid schedules take root

Hybrid work schedules appear here to stay as workers come back to the office. Rich Products and KeyBank are remodeling office space in anticipation of more workers returning – but not all at once. M&T Bank will bring employees back to the office, for at least part of the week,...
BUFFALO, NY
iclarified.com

Apple Postpones Return to Office Plan Until February

Apple has pushed back its plan to return employees to the office until February. CEO Tim Cook announced that workers will need to go in to work for 1-2 days a week starting February 1st. That will increase to 2-3 days a week in March with some flexibility to work remotely the other two days, depending on the team.
BUSINESS
Pittsburgh Business Times

Workers plan to strike UPMC on Thursday

Summer Viscusi is one of an untold number of UPMC employees who will be at an afternoon rally coordinated by Hospital Workers Rising and SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania, organizations that are urging UPMC to allow union representation without what workers say is retaliation, a $20 an hour minimum wage and an end to medical debt for UPMC employees.
LABOR ISSUES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
American Progress

Video: How Sectoral Bargaining Can Help All Workers Have a Union Voice

Sectoral bargaining allows workers to negotiate wages and job standards across an industry, which raises wages, expands union coverage, and reduces economic inequality while boosting productivity. Further reading:. Re-Union: How Bold Labor Reforms Can Repair, Revitalize, and Reunite the United States by David Madland. Re-Union explains how to design a...
LABOR ISSUES
Lowell Sun

A chance for more worker power

Workers across the country are unsatisfied with their subpar employment arrangements and many feel empowered to do something about it. While some are quitting their jobs, others are using collective power to create lasting change. Last month, which came to be known as “Striketober,” workers across the country joined picket lines and threatened to walk off the job in response to stagnant wages, long hours and poor working conditions.
LABOR ISSUES
thebalance.com

String of Quitting Records Show Workers Hold the Power

That’s how many months this year the number of people quitting their job has broken a new record high, government data showed Friday. A record 4.43 million workers walked away from their jobs in September, up from 4.27 million in August and more than any other month since the Bureau of Labor Statistics began tracking the statistic in 2000, the bureau said Friday. That’s 3% of the total employed workforce, and more than the previous high water marks set in August, April and March of this year.
ECONOMY
NY1

New survey finds low full-time return rates for Manhattan office workers

NEW YORK — Only 13% of Manhattan’s office workers are expected to return to their workplaces full-time by the end of January, the results of a new survey show. A survey conducted by the Partnership for New York City between Oct. 19 and Oct. 29 found that only 8% of Manhattan’s office workers had transitioned back to full-time, in-person work as of late last month, the nonprofit said in a press release Wednesday.
MANHATTAN, NY
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Power station workers protest vaccine mandate

WHEATLAND – Protesters gathered at Basin Electric’s Laramie River Station last Friday in opposition to COVID vaccine mandates. Approximately 85 vaccine mandate opponents, including some workers at the power plant, called out to cars driving by and held up signs voicing their displeasure. Workers at the power plant recently found...
WHEATLAND, WY
WBAL Radio

Hearst's magazine workers protest mandatory return-to-office through the National Labor Relations Board

(NEW YORK) -- After more than a year of working remotely through the COVID-19 pandemic, staffers at Hearst's magazines are fighting back against a mandatory return to office. Workers at the magazine-publishing division of Hearst -- which runs outlets including Cosmopolitan, Good Housekeeping and Men's Health -- have filed an unfair labor practices charge against their employer with the National Labor Relations Board via their union, the Writer's Guild of America East.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wisfarmer.com

Feedlot operators gain some bargaining power

Prepared and written by Jeff Swenson, DATCP Livestock and Meat Specialist. The Market Update draws information from several sources, including trade publications, radio broadcasts, agricultural news services, individuals involved in the industry as well as USDA NASS and AMS reports. Governor Evers has directed the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade...
AGRICULTURE
labortribune.com

OPINION: Workers organizing, bargaining and mobilizing for a better life

Despite the challenges of organizing during a deadly pandemic, working people across the country (and beyond) continue organizing, bargaining and mobilizing for a better life. • UFCW workers at Heaven Hill Distillery approve new contract – After a strike that lasted six weeks, United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) members at Heaven Hill Distillery in Kentucky reached an agreement on a new contract. The new contract preserves affordable health care, increases pay, maintains overtime provisions and strengthens retirement security, among other provisions. The strike came after six months of negotiations led to a proposal from the distillery that was rejected by more than 96 percent of members in a vote.
LABOR ISSUES
KXRM

KXRM

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
497K+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy