Uncle Steve's Very Real Advice For Going Back To An Old Job

The Steve Harvey Morning Show
 7 days ago

In trending Sports Entertainment News, Cam Newton is back at the Quarterback for the Carolina Panthers. Cam said, this time last week he was eating a bowl of cereal, and today, he is back as the quarterback for his old team, the Carolina Panthers.

So many of us have been faced with this question before, “Should I go back to my old job?” Maybe the new job wasn’t as wonderful as you thought it would be and you are now able to see your old situation more clearly. Maybe your personal circumstances have changed. So we asked Uncle Steve if he had any advice about going back to an old job.

He said, "My text to Cam, would be God is the architect of some incredible stories. That would be my text. Because that's just the way it works man, you never know. Sometimes what people think is a setback is really a comeback. People, they write you off, they can't wait to write you off but they don't know how God works."

But for the rest of us who don't have Cam's cash, Uncle Steve says, "I don't care what you have to go back to, 'cause it's hard out here. Unemployment is running out. You don't have time to do that just get yourself to work."

The Steve Harvey Morning Show

