Today's Market Update: Corporate Earnings, Delta Property Fund, Shell

By - Anchor https://anchorcapital.co.za/
 7 days ago

South African markets closed in the green yesterday, following the release of robust corporate earnings and amid persistent hopes of continued fiscal discipline by the Finance Minister, Enoch Godongwana. Retail sector companies, Cie Financiere Richemont SA (JO: CFRJ ), Mr Price Group (JO: MRPJ ) and Clicks Group (JO:...

Copper Has Lots Of Upside. Ride Its Bull Market With Freeport-McMoRan Stock

This article was written exclusively for Investing.com. Almost a decade to bring new production online; inventories are dropping. Leading copper producers scouring the earth for reserves and production. FCX: leading producer of copper, gold, molybdenum. Levels to watch in FCX shares. Copper is an essential, nonferrous metal building block for...
Rand Report: Rand Driven by International Market Trends and Risk Sentiment

The ZAR started last week on a strong note, reaching a high of R20.37 against the Pound and R15.18 against the US Dollar. This was mainly driven by a spike in global risk sentiment due to positive data released from China, mitigating fears of an economic slowdown for the world’s second largest economy. Positive data from China usually means an increase in demand for emerging market assets and improved risk sentiment.
Is JD.com a Good Chinese E-Commerce Stock to Buy?

Chinese e-commerce company JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) received a series of price target upgrades by analysts after beating Street estimates for revenues and earnings in its third-quarter results, which were reported on November 18. But can the stock live up to analysts’ expectations given the overall weakness in the company’ financials? Let’s find out.JD.com, Inc. (JD) is one of China's two largest B2C online retailers by trading volume and revenue. The Beijing-based company was ranked #59 on the Fortune Global 500 list that was released on August 2, 2021, up 43 places compared with last year. In addition, the stock has gained 5.6% in price over the past month to close yesterday’s trading session at $87.71. Also, several analysts have raised their price targets on JD after its better-than-expected third-quarter results on November 18.
U.K. shares higher at close of trade; Investing.com United Kingdom 100 up 0.15%

Investing.com – U.K. equities were higher at the close on Tuesday, as gains in the Construction & Materials , Industrial Metals & Mining and Oil & Gas Producers sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in London, the Investing.com United Kingdom 100 rose 0.15%. The biggest gainers of the session...
XPeng Stock Rallies On Revenue Beat, Talk of Robotaxis

Investing.com — Chinese electric vehicle company Xpeng Inc (NYSE:XPEV) announced a loss per share of 15 cents on revenue of $888 million. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated per-share loss of 18 cents on revenue of $789 million. XPeng shares rose 7% on Tuesday to just below $51. The company's quarterly...
Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.76%

Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Tuesday, as gains in the Industrial Investment, Hotels & Tourism and Media & Publishing sectors led shares higher. At the close in Saudi Arabia, the Tadawul All Share rose 0.76%. The best performers of the session on the Tadawul...
Wall Street Opens Mixed as Biden Moves to Lower Oil Prices; Dow up 100 Pts

Investing.com -- U.S. stock markets opened mixed on Tuesday after President Joe Biden's widely-trailed measures to lower oil prices appeared to backfire. Biden said that the U.S. and other major importers including China, India, South Korea and Japan will all release oil from their strategic reserves to ease the short-term pressure on crude prices, which hit seven-year highs earlier this fall as the global economic recovery meant that demand - at least temporarily - ran ahead of supply.
Xi Jinping
Christine Lagarde
U.S. Futures Mixed; Nasdaq Underperforms After Powell Nomination

Investing.com -- U.S. stocks are seen opening mixed Tuesday, with the tech-focused Nasdaq underperforming as investors digest the nomination of Jerome Powell for a second term as head of the Federal Reserve. At 7 AM ET (1200 GMT), the Dow futures contract was up 20 points, or 0.1%, S&P 500...
Monster S&P 500 And the Nasdaq Both Hit Intra-Day Highs Yesterday

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq both hit intra-day highs yesterday following the announcement that President Biden has reappointed Jay Powell as Fed Chair. Powell is a known-entity and markets like certainty. Later in the day markets started to soften because he is also seen as someone who will raise interest rates quickly if needs be. Having said that, he's been extremely accommodative to date.
Xiaomi Corporation's (XIACF) Management on Q3 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Xiaomi Corporation (OTCPK:XIACF) Q3 2021 Earnings Conference Call November 23, 2021 7:00 AM ET. Alain Lam – Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to Xiaomi 2021 Third Quarter Results Announcement Conference Call. Today’s conference is being recorded. If you have any objection, you may now disconnect. [Operator Instructions]
#Government Bonds#Hsbc Holdings#Delta Property Fund#South African#Finance#Cfrj#Mrpj#Clicks Group#Clsj#Accelerate Property Fund#Apfj#Reit#Absa Group#Firstrand#Fsrj#Capitec Bank Holdings#Cpij Rrb#Anglo American#Amsj#Exxaro Resources
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Closed Fund (EDD)

More than $1B flowed into U.S.-listed exchange-traded funds holding emerging-market assets last week as the main emerging market stocks index slipped more than 1% amid continuing... The plummeting Turkish lira is taking a toll on many emerging markets, underscoring the higher risk of investing in markets where the value of...
S&P 500 Cuts Losses as Tech Selloff Eases, Cyclicals Shine

Investing.com – The S&P 500 cut losses Tuesday, as cyclical sectors rallied and tech eased off session lows on dip-buying activity, though rising U.S. Treasury yields weighed on sentiment on the sector. The S&P 500 fell 0.36%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.20%, or 70 points, the Nasdaq, which...
Gold Down 4th Day in Row, Signaling New 'Lower for Longer' Trend

Investing.com - Not only are gold longs’ aspirations for $1,900 an ounce officially over. An old headache may have returned for this crowd: the resumption of the “lower for longer” trend. “Gold remains in the danger zone after breaking below the $1800 level,” said Ed Moya, analyst at New York’s...
Rates will ‘have to rise’ if jobs market rebound continues apace – MPC member

UK interest rates “will have to rise” if Britain’s jobs market remains buoyant, according to a Bank of England policymaker.Jonathan Haskel, one of nine members of the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), said rate-setters would have to remain “vigilant” on rising wages and the wider jobs market as the UK faces the highest inflation for a decade.In a speech at the University of Glasgow’s Adam Smith Business School, he said that much of the current cost of living pressures were out of the Bank’s control, though they should only be temporary.But he stressed concerns that wage growth could exceed productivity...
Updater Raises $60M in Funding to Grow in Relocation Market

Updater Technologies, a technology platform powering the relocation industry, has announced it closed approximately $60 million of funding. Investors in the new convertible note round include multiple long-time backers of Updater, including Second Century Ventures, the strategic investment arm of the National Association of REALTORS®. Updater has closed approximately $60...
Market Review, Corporate Updates: JSE, Massmart, Brimstone

South African markets closed in the red on Friday, after the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) earlier unexpectedly increased its key interest rate and as rising coronavirus infections in Europe dampened investor sentiment. Real estate property stocks, Accelerate Property Fund (JO:APFJ), Emira Property Fund (JO:EMIJ) and Capital & Counties Properties...
