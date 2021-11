Nine in 10 Black Friday “deals” are the same price or cheaper in the six months beforehand, a Whic ? investigation has found.The consumer group analysed 201 of last year’s Black Friday deals at six major retailers – Amazon, AO, Argos, Currys John Lewis and Richer Sounds – looking at their prices every day during the six months before and after Black Friday as well as on the day itself.Around 92% of products (184), which included popular items such as washing machines, soundbars and TVs were the same price or cheaper in the six months before Black Friday.In...

