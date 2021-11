GTA Vice City’s Umberto Robina missions are Tommy’s first foray into Vice City’s gang life and begin after completing Two Bit Hit. They put him in the middle of a territory feud between the Cubans and the Haitians as they battle for supremacy in Vice City’s drugs trade. You’ll get close to Umberto for a while, but you can only finish his questline after seeing the Haitian story through to the end as well. Your reward for doing so is a hefty amount of cash and one more step closer to 100% completion. This guide includes an update for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release for Xbox, PC, Switch, and PS5.

