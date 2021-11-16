NDC's Dafeamekpor proposes new direction for NABCo

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has compiled a list of what it calls ‘new killer taxes’ in the 2022 budget presented to Parliament on Wednesday. According to the NDC, the new taxes simply means that the prices of vehicles, pharmaceuticals including condoms, sugar, rice, aluminum roofing sheets, toilet paper, facial tissue and towel, chocolate, palm oil, mosquito coils, ceramic tiles, aluminum products, Portland cement, cement paper, clinker, matchet, boxes of paper, water and soft drinks, fruit juices, tomato paste, Ketchup, furniture, toilet soap, laundry bar soap, lubricating oil, alcoholic beverages, biscuits, pasta, spaghetti, noodles, macaroni, indomie, animal products, textile and textile articles, electrical machinery and equipment among others, will go up between 20% to 30% in the coming days.

