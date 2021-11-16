ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NDC's Dafeamekpor proposes new direction for NABCo

By Richard Frimpong
primenewsghana.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMember of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson Dafeamekpor, has said that government needs to make a deliberate policy that will mandate the public sector to recruit personnel from the Nation Builders Corp (NABCo) pool of beneficiaries. He stated that NABCo is supposed to be a training ground that will...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ndc#Dafeamekpor#Parliament For South Dayi#The Electoral Commission#The Nation Builders Corp
