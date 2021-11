The science on this seems to change all the time, but the latest study says drinking coffee or tea could be good for your health. Researchers from China and the UK looked at over 365,000 people over the course of about ten years. They found those who drank coffee or tea seemed to have a lower risk of stroke and dementia over the course of the study. They found those who drank 2-3 cups of coffee or 3-5 cups of tea per day, or a combination of 4-6 cups of coffee and tea had the lowest incidence of stroke or dementia. Intake of coffee alone or in combination with tea was also associated with lower risk of post-stroke dementia. Researchers note this finding cannot prove causation, but add, “Our findings suggested that moderate consumption of coffee and tea separately or in combination were associated with lower risk of stroke and dementia.” (EurekAlert!)

DRINKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO