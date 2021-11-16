ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Medikal tweets brief Ankaful prison experience

By Fareeda Abdul Aziz
primenewsghana.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGhanaian hip-hop musician Samuel Adu Frimpong known in showbiz as Medikal has finally shared the experience he had during his five days stay in the Ankaful prison. After his release from prison for brandishing a gun...

www.primenewsghana.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Pressa Deletes Tweets About Black Americans, Offers Brief Explanation

He isn't an artist that usually creates controversy on social media, but two tweets fired off by Pressa this week found the rapper on the receiving end of angry messages. Pressa has made headlines over his romance with fellow rapper Coi Leray, but after tweeting about the lack of culture for Black Americans, he was hit with thousands of responses across several platforms.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Medikal
TheDailyBeast

Jailed Rioter Begs Judge for Release: I’m Sick of Spending Time With Other Rioters

A far-right militia man who was seen wielding a baseball bat at the Capitol riot has reportedly begged to be released from prison because he’s tired of spending time with other jailed rioters. Robert Gieswein, a Colorado man linked to the far-right Three Percenters, was hit with a string of riot-related charges after the Jan. 6 insurrection. He’s pleaded not guilty to all charges and is in jail awaiting trial. But, in a handwritten letter to U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan filed Thursday, Gieswein begged for pre-trial release, arguing that it’s harmful for him to spend all his time with other accused rioters. Gieswein wrote: “It’s not healthy to spend every day in here like it’s Groundhog’s [SIC] Day, with people with the same viewpoint, in the same situation... It is natural in this environment for the conversation to turn to January 6, and for us to look to each other for strength.” He went on to argue: “It’s easy to get stuck in your bubble in this environment... Outside, I could choose to seek out other perspectives.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Magnolia State Live

Will Patricia Brown die in a Mississippi prison for possessing less than 2 grams of cocaine? Supreme Court will decide.

Unless something changes, Patricia Brown will spend the rest of her life inside a Mississippi prison, all because of a $20 rock of cocaine. “I have a death sentence for a simple possession charge,” said Brown in a phone interview. “Life without parole, people don’t realize life without parole is a death sentence. It’s death by mother nature.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Ankaful#Ghanaian
primenewsghana.com

Biden angry after teen cleared of shootings

US President Joe Biden has said he is angry after a teenager who shot dead two men during racial unrest last year in Wisconsin was cleared by a court. The president expressed dismay at the verdict in a written statement although earlier he said he stood by the jury. Kyle...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Could the verdict in the trial of Ahmaud Arbery’s killers spell the end for so-called vigilante justice?

It’s a tale as old as time.Everyday citizens decide to take the law into their own hands in what they claim is the pursuit of justice.In this case, a Black 25-year-old former high school football star ended up dead, shot twice at close range on a spring afternoon in Georgia, while his family said he was out for a run.Ahmaud Arbery’s death - and the trial of the three white men accused of his murder currently underway in Brunswick - has shone a spotlight on the concepts of self defence, citizen’s arrest, stand your ground and open carry laws.For years,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Rapist Baltimore cop has prison sentence suspended by judge claiming he caused ‘no psychological damage’

A police officer in Maryland who was convicted of raping a woman after offering her a ride home from a bar and for assaulting another woman has had his prison sentenced suspended. Baltimore County Circuit Judge Keith Truffer ruled to suspend the majority of police officer Anthony Westerman's 15-year sentence on Friday, arguing that Westerman did not cause his victims "psychological damage."In October 2017, Westerman assaulted a 22-year-old woman and was convicted in August on two counts of second degree rape and other charges relating to the attack. He was also convicted of the second degree assault of another woman...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shore News Network

Kentucky High School Held ‘Man Pageant’ Where Students Allegedly Gave Teachers Lap Dances, Wore Hooters Shirts

Parents of students at Hazard High School in Kentucky are upset over inappropriate dances and costumes at a student assembly, WKYT reported. Students dressed up for what the Courier Journal called a “Man Pageant.” Female students donned Hooters uniforms with mugs that looked like they were filled with beer, boys danced inappropriately on teachers while dressed in women’s lingerie and students were allegedly paddled at the event, WKYT reported.
HAZARD, KY
Black Enterprise

Black Father and Daughter Armed With Rifles March Alongside Demonstrators in Anti-Rittenhouse Protest

The racial climate has been on unsteady ground in recent months due to injustices against people of color. With the recent not guilty verdict for Kyle Rittenhouse in the killing of two unarmed men and wounding another, the country is on edge once again. A Black father-and-daughter team took to the streets to help protect those who are protesting the recent verdict in the Rittenhouse case.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie Killed Another Woman? Internet Sleuth Thinks Fugitive Is Related To Recent Tampa Homicide

Brian Laundrie reportedly killed another woman months after allegedly killing Gabby Petito. The authorities announced to the public that Laundrie's skeletal remains had been forwarded to an anthropologist in pursuit of determining his cause of death. Some theories continue to rise despite the FBI Denver confirming his death through dental comparison of the remains.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy