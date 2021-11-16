ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

DCE for Guan District Marlon Anipa confirmed dead

Cover picture for the articleThe first District Chief Executive (DCE) for the newly created Guan District in the Oti Region, Marlon Anipa, has been confirmed dead. Mr. Anipa passed away at the Hohoe Municipal Hospital after taking ill in the late hours of Monday, November 15, 2021. Unconfirmed reports say he may have...

