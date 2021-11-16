ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Here’s how close California, other states are to being vaccinated against COVID-19

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XsHL0_0cyFA9Ag00

(NEXSTAR) – In December, it will be one year since the first COVID vaccine was administered in the U.S. It’s time to do a progress report.

While many health experts are moving away from the idea of herd immunity , vaccinating against COVID-19 is still the best way to protect people from the virus, they say – especially when it comes to serious and deadly cases. How well are we doing at vaccinating people?

Below is the percentage of each state’s population that is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

You can mix and match COVID vaccines, but should you? We asked doctors what they would do

The states with the highest percentage of fully vaccinated people are some of the smallest, including Connecticut, Rhode Island and Vermont. States in the rural West and the South have some of the lowest vaccination rates. West Virginia has the lowest rate of all 50 states, with just 41% of its population fully vaccinated.

A person is considered fully vaccinated when they receive two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or one dose of Johnson & Johnson.

Alabama: 46%
Alaska: 54%
Arizona: 54%
Arkansas: 49%
California: 62%
Colorado: 63%
Connecticut: 71%
Delaware: 61%
Florida: 61%
Georgia: 49%
Hawaii: 60%
Idaho: 45%
Illinois: 62%
Indiana: 50%
Iowa: 56%
Kansas: 54%
Kentucky: 52%
Louisiana: 48%
Maine: 72%
Maryland: 67%
Massachusetts: 70%
Michigan: 54%
Minnesota: 62%
Mississippi: 46%
Missouri: 50%
Montana: 51%
Nebraska: 57%
Nevada: 54%
New Hampshire: 64%
New Jersey: 67%
New Mexico: 63%
New York: 68%
North Carolina: 54%
North Dakota: 48%
Ohio: 53%
Oklahoma: 51%
Oregon: 64%
Pennsylvania: 62%
Rhode Island: 72%
South Carolina: 51%
South Dakota: 54%
Tennessee: 49%
Texas: 54%
Utah: 55%
Vermont: 72%
Virginia: 64%
Washington: 64%
West Virginia: 41%
Wisconsin: 59%
Wyoming: 45%

The vaccination rates above are from the New York Times’ COVID-19 tracking project using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. We rounded each number to the nearest percentage point.

Police union leader worried for SDPD as vaccine mandate deadline nears

Note that even if everyone who is eligible to receive a vaccine did so, the numbers in every state still wouldn’t be 100%. That’s because there is no coronavirus vaccine approved for children under 5 years old, so they can’t be vaccinated yet. The U.S. Census Bureau estimates about 6% of people in the country are under 5 .

With the Pfizer vaccine’s emergency use authorization just recently expanding to children ages 5 to 11, we may see some jumps in states’ vaccination rates in the coming weeks.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Nevada State
State
Minnesota State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Illinois State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
Local
California Government
State
Arkansas State
State
Hawaii State
State
Iowa State
State
California State
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
State
Arizona State
Local
California Health
State
West Virginia State
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Moderna#Pfizer#Johnson Johnson#Nebraska#The New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
News Break
Politics
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
845K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy